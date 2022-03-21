‘Lalithyam’, a tribute concert in memory of vocalist B Lalitha
An evening of music in memory of the late singer who passed away last year
On the occasion of the first death anniversary of Carnatic vocalist B Lalitha of the Hyderabad Sisters, Varna Arts Academy in coordination with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana is hosting an evening of tribute 'Lalithyam' at 6.00 pm on March 23, at Ravindra Bharati.
The evening also features a concert by B. Haripriya, Lalitha's sister, who has not given any concerts since the passing of her sister.
The artistes performing on the occasion are Aruna Padma, Hemavathi Hosur, J.V. Tejaswini Madhavi, Chivukula Malavika Anand, Mantha Srinivas, Penumudi B N Yasaswi, Sarada Janaswamy, Smitha Madhav and Sudhakar Bhagavathula.
Accompanying them will be Akkarai S. Subhalakshmi, Akkarai S. Sornalatha, D.S.R. Murthy, K. Shyam Kumar, P. Vaishnavi, R. Sudhakar and K. Uma Venkateswarlu .
V. Srinivas Goud, minister for Prohibition & Excise, Tourism, Culture & Archeology, Govt of Telangana will be the chief guest and Prof. B.J. Rao Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad and Prof K.V.R. Chary Director, IISER Berhampur will be the guests of honour.
