M.K. Stalin, music industry condole passing of Vani Jairam

February 04, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Political leaders and icons of the music industry expressed their condolences at the passing of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, noting her influence and contribution to the industry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said that Vani Jairam’s death was an irreplaceable loss to the music industry.

Born in Vellore, the singer had enthralled the world with her voice and had sung songs in 19 languages and had found a place in the hearts of many fans, his statement said.

“I had congratulated her when it was announced that she would be honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. It is sad that she has passed away before she could receive the award,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and shock over the demise of Jairam. In a tweet, he referred to the singer as the “rare and puritan version of classical music.” The Chief Minister said that the singer had “struck a chord of strong classical base on a Pan-India level.” He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

National executive committee member of the BJP, Khushbu Sundar, in a tweet, said that Jairam’s was “a voice that has enthralled us for many years,” adding that her “sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice.”

Music composer D. Imman, in a tweet said that he was shocked to hear of the legendary singer’s death. He said that Vani Jairam had recorded a song for his upcoming film Malai in August last year.

Singer K.S. Chithra expressed her shock at the death of Jairam, whom, she said, she had spoken to, two days ago. In a tweet, she called Jairam a “true legend,” and a “versatile and multi lingual singer with strong classical foundation.”

T.N. BJP State president K. Annamalai said Ms. Jairam’s death was a loss to the music world. “She entertained us all by singing as many songs as there were possible in the seven swaras,” he said in a tweet.

Also read | Vani Jairam — A voice for all seasons

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan, said the veteran singer had sung over 10,000 songs and had left her mark on the music industry. “She was known as the ‘Gaana saraswathi’ of the seven swaras among her fans. I am extremely saddened to hear of her passing away,” he said, in a statement.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telengana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry said that Vani Jairam had found a place in the hearts of many people through her singing, and that her death was a huge loss to the music industry and her fans.

Tamil Maanila Congress President G.K. Vasan said that she had sung several film and devotional songs over the years that hadn’t faded away with time.

ADVERTISEMENT