Valerie Chane Tef of Akoda brings island vibes to Bengaluru

“My set list is a mix of songs from my latest album and the one before that but I also have a new song,un cadeau (a gift) for the people of India,” says Valérie Chane Tef of Akoda, a band from Reunion Island.

Titled ‘Bal Zétwal,’ Valerie’s song for India resonates with her ethos of world music and culture. Akoda itself is the name of a god in the Yoruba religion. “Reunion Island is a mix of four religions and four cultures — Indian, Chinese, French and African — and my music is about this. It too, is a mix. I compose because I want to put all my experiences, influences and inspiration into music,” says Valerie.

Though it is her third visit to India, Valerie who was here for Fete De La Musique’s World Music Day celebrations, was in Bengaluru for the first time. And though the traffic “is terrible” she says the Indian Music Experience Museum is “simply amazing.”

Valerie, with percussionist Eric Perez and bassist Thomas Boude, are Akoda — known for their unique presentation of jazz creole.

“For me it was important to share my music with the public,” adds the musician, who was around 23 years old when she made a conscious decision to start performing on stage.

“I began playing the piano when I was seven, practicing classical music. When I was studying in France, at the university in Bordeaux, I fell in love with the sounds of jazz.”

“I realised then that I wanted to play jazz too. My teacher was from Madagascar and from him, as well as my first tour in Morocco with musicians from South America, I learned about world music,” she says.

Despite her exposure to global influences, Valerie stays rooted in her culture. “I sing in Creole, my own language and it has been an essential part of my journey as a musician. I began adding words to my music only four years ago because I wanted to talk about who I am.”

Besides, there are not too many Creole singers on the world stage.

And though most of her songs are about that eternal muse, love, Valerie says, “Loving is also about my family, humanity, my experiences with people. I share by singing what I see in my everyday life.”

Talking about the musicians who were part of her India line up, she says, “Though I met them quite recently, we share a similar vibe; it is necessary to be in sync with your bandmates when you are performing. We have that harmony.” She adds that Eric is a famous drummer who has collaborated with the top jazz names in France, while Thomas “though he is quite young” has a lot experience on stage as he is, “passionate, with a mature palate in music.”

Valerie who performs with many French musicians says while pop and rock has always been well received, it has not been the same for jazz which has always had a limited fan following. Her musical tastes range from the traditional music of Danyel Waro and Ziskakan, to contemporary musicians such as Billy Eilish, Margot Reisinger from Portugal, Omar Sosa the Cuban pianist, and of course, the all time greats — Mike Davies, John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald.

“I love world music and it shows in my work. I think that is also a reason why India responds to my music. It is a big country with a lot of diversity and people find a connect despite that.”

And much like a certain Miss Congeniality, Valerie is convinced the world need peace. “We have to share and stay together because I believe our power is in togetherness. We are nothing if we remain separate.”

Valerie says she believes in sharing her music with the like minded and is looking forward to collaborating with Indian artistes as well as teach interested parties. She can be contacted on kanaljazz.contact@gmailcom or artministration.booking@gmail.com.