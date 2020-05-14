Classicist of the transition era

Veena playing had enjoyed an exalted status six or seven decades ago. In subsequent periods, it lost a lot of audience following, even though a few stalwarts filled the expert talent pool. One of them was the late Pichumani Iyer, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year.

Pichumani Iyer, who hailed from Nagapattinam, learnt the early art in his home place and Tiruchi but went to Annamalai University looking for learning opportunities. He was lucky to impress doyens like Tiger Varadachariar and K.S. Narayanaswamy, both Sangita Kalanidhis and revered as great teachers. While opportunities to perform were rare, Pichumani Iyer polished his style with the inputs from his gurus.

Into a new world

Veena concert by R. Pichumani at Mylapore Arts Academy, Art Festival 2005. He is supported on the veena by his disciple R. Raman | Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

A chance meeting with a friend (director K. Subrahmanyam) brought him to the film industry. At that time, film music was in transition from a classical-only genre of songs to what came to be called as ‘light’ music. The melody started to shift but orchestration was enriched. That gave avenues for classical instruments like veena, sitar, shehnai etc,. to embellish some segments. This turned out to be Pichumani Iyer’s window to a whole new world.

Besides playing in different orchestras of the day (including those of M.S. Viswanathan and K.V. Mahadevan) and being attached to big commercial outfits such as AVM studios, Pichumani Iyer ploughed on in the Carnatic circuit and earned many plaudits. He differentiated himself slightly by playing a shade faster in an engaging tempo (critics of veena often cited its slow tempo as unappealing for a long duration concert) and used chord-like effects to good listening pleasure. Perhaps the second profession as a film orchestra player moulded his new style. He however, maintained classicism and respected the Chinese wall between the two. Succinct raga alapanas and brisk ragamalika forays and transitions also characterised his style.

Blessed with a long life, Pichumani Iyer developed his school of students in later years, with the Iyer brothers of Melbourne, P. Vasanth Kumar and B. Kannan amongst them. Recognised by the Tamil Nadu Government with the Kalaimamani title, Pitchumani Iyer’s creative mind produced a new raga, Vasantha Kaisiki, in which he composed a tillana. A versatile artiste steeped in good tradition, Pitchumani Iyer was a quiet achiever who did not seek undue attention. Indeed, he symbolised a bygone era!

‘He showed paternal affection,’ says B. Kannan