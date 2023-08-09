Ustad Amjad Ali Khan joins his sons and grandsons for a Sarod quintet in New York

August 09, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

“What else can I say? We are all emotional feeling blessed,” says Ayaan Ali Bangash, son of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, smiles serenely. We’re chatting over a cup of coffee ahead of the musician’s performance at Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space in New York.

The show marks the culmination of a Europe and America tour that is special for more reasons than one. Of course, it is the preamble to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s first collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, debuting his concerto, Samagam. But an even more special debut lies at the center of the celebration: this tour is the first time that Ayaan’s sons, Abeer and Zohaan, join their father, uncle, and grandfather in a quintet performance.

“The world is used to seeing us as a trio: now, they will see us as a quintet,” says the Ustad. He can’t help but reminisce his first overseas tour in 1963 with kathak exponent Pt. Birju Maharaj. His sons joined him in the early 1990s when they were around ten, the same age that his grandchildren are now. “Life has truly come full circle,” he adds with a serene smile.

Abeer and Zohaan made their first stage appearance during a five-city tour in India that included performing at the Grand Theatre in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The Ustad’s journey too began when he was very young under the watchful eyes of his father-sarod exponent Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan.

“Gwalior has always been a place of musical soul, ever since the existence of Miya Tansen. I was blessed to be born, both into a family of musicians and amidst a culture and community of artistic brilliance,” says the Ustad.

Musical journey

““My grandsons teach me every day — over the last year, they’ve introduced me to Justin Bieber, BTS, Ronaldo and Messi!” he laughs, as Ayaan joins the conversation.

“ During the lockdown they began strumming the sarod. It was then my wife Neema told me to sit with them. Once I started devoting time to their playing, they blossomed — I couldn’t believe their transformation,” says Ayaan.

Grooming grandsons

With their father’s encouragement, Zohaan and Abeer recorded a song for the Ustad’s birthday in October 2020. Produced with the help of Chennai sound engineer Sai Shravanam, the track proved to be an emotional moment for Ustad, as it revealed the children’s talent. “I was delighted not only to see them play the sarod but enjoy it immensely.”

Now, they play raags such as Yaman and Tilang, which their grandfather presented years ago, with ease. . Ayaan says they even engage in ‘sawaal-jawaab,’ a complex Hindustani improvisational technique, with their grandfather.

Though the family moved from trio to quintet, the format remains teh same. The Ustad begins with a solo rendition before handing over the reins to sons Amaan and Ayaan. He then reappears, accompanied by Abeer and Zohaan, and then the five play together.

Innovations in playing

“There is so much discussion on adherence to one’s gharana, what’s more important for us is to connect with the audience with out artistry. We always put together the concert repertoire keeping the audience in mind,” says the Ustad.

For the sarod exponent, performances are not just about music, they are about meeting of minds and souls.

The quintet presents a recital as part of IAAC’s Festival of Indian Music on Sunday, August 13, at the Symphony Space in New York. They are joined by tabla vidwans Amit Kavthekar and Anubrata Chaterrjee.

