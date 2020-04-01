TASE, Josh Vivian offer leg-up to Chennai’s upcoming indie musicians

When Josh Vivian started Namma Ooru Boy Band in 2014, he relied heavily on support from fellow indie musicians — a network he had created from years of singing covers. “These guys helped me out by playing in my song for a low charge, or sometimes, for free.”

But not everyone has this kind of network, he acknowledges. Josh and Mervin T Thomas, founder of TASE (The Audiophile's School of Sound Engineering), have come up with an initiative for aspiring musicians to record their debut tracks with them.

The duo is inviting musicians to send in their tracks for the next couple of weeks, and will feature the good ones on TASE’s social media pages. The best entry will be developed into a professionally recorded music track, along with a video that Josh will feature in.

“Mervin is a sound engineer himself, and also runs a studio, apart from the school. We have been associated together for a long time, and he knows how difficult funding for indie musicians is. So he came up with the idea to encourage upcoming artistes, and provide them the support that they need for mixing and mastering of tracks,” says Josh.

While Josh will help with the vocals and arranging music — “We will take your raw track and add music with the help of our network of artistes” — Mervin will handle post-production: recording, mixing and mastering.

Any genre of music is invited. Josh adds that a complete mastered song normally costs around ₹60,000 or ₹70,000, but they are willing to work with whatever musicians can afford. The shooting of the video, however, will be done only after the lockdown ends.

“This 21-day period is the perfect time for musicians to get creative and write songs,” he believes, “They might have written songs already but because this is like a contest, they can start making changes to perfect their song, and come up with their best version.”

Follow TASE on Instagram (@tase.india) and send your entries to info@tase.org.in