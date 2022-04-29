Music

Up close and personal with Kayan

Kayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai-based musician Ambika Nayak, better known as Kayan has dabbled in many genres. A singer, producer-DJ, model, actor and a voiceover artist, Kayan is a true-blue pandemic breakout star.

Well established on social media, with songs including ‘Cool Kids’, ‘Please, Be Alright,’ and the latest one ‘DFWM’ the Indie singer-songwriter has come into her own over the last couple of years.

Amongst her developing personas is Kayan — a clever flip of her last name. In ‘DFWM’ produced by Bengaluru-based Oceantied, Kayan has collaborated with actor Danish Sood. This music video sees her star as a femme fatale beside Sood, as they drive through cafes, hotels, and streets, with Kayan finally ending more than just the relationship, in an unexpected twist. ‘ Don’t mess with me like I mess with you. You think I’m foolish but I know this game better than you’, croons Kayan as she reclaims her power and establishes herself once again as a force to be reckoned with.

After her debut single ‘Please’, there was no looking back for Kayan. Speaking over the phone with The Hindu, Kayan says her journey as a musician did not happen overnight. “I don’t think somebody can become an overnight star. Over-night fame can be fleeting, my journey in music has been a long one.”

Excerpts of the interview

What is the idea behind your new song?

The song is an intense tale of a toxic connection, hopefully it will be the catharsis for messy relationships. It was a demanding shoot with a lot of different looks and locations, but we pulled it off with a great team, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

What is your process when it comes to music, songwriting and doing voice-overs?

I am driven by the desire to try something new. I have been singing since I was a child and music comes organically to me. I try out different ideas patiently before going forward with something. For me, voice-overs are not my music. It is yours. I just try and understand what is it that you demand and deliver what you want to hear.

If you must, how best would you describe your songs?

My songs are a mood. Every song I have sung, written, and performed is a mood in itself. If I must put my music in a particular genre, I will say pop with a bit of jazz, electronic and R&B. It is a journey and my music will evolve as I go on.

How do you think the music industry in India could help independent artists like you?

I think music festivals help a lot. They are the platforms that truly support and encourage independent artists. Of course, with social media, there is a lot of reach, and with increasing music and streaming platforms, it is easier to reach more people. I communicate with my fans constantly on Instagram, and they help me grow.

Kayan

Kayan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

You have become a sensation after releasing many songs in the last couple of years. How did the pandemic affect your music?

I adapted to the situation. Even though there were many issues outside, and it was not easy working when the whole world was shut down, I tried to cope with it through my music. I released my single Ray of Sunshine during the pandemic, and I also concentrated on establishing myself as an independent artist during that time, and Kayan happened. Having said that, I missed playing for live audiences and performing at shows.

What are your future projects?

I have some very exciting collaborations in the pipeline. I am also working on my next music video. There are of course gigs and live shows that I always look forward to. I recently performed live at Gawky Goose in Bengaluru, and I have a couple more in the coming weeks in Chandigarh and Gurgaon.


