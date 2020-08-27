Understanding Annamayya kirtanas

27 August 2020 17:17 IST

A new webseries, titled the Annamayya Sankeertana Vaibhavam, attempts to make the composer’s work appealing to the younger generation

“The experience of listening to an Annamayya sankirtana is different when you understand the sahitya (words) and feel its bhava (expression),” says classical musician Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam, referring to a new series Annamayya Sankeertana Vaibhavam being webcast on his YouTube Channel. Launched by his music institute Bhairavi Sangeeta Academy, the series shows Balasubrahmanyam explaining the essence and raga details of each Annamacharya kirtana, as well as the different sevas done for the deity in Tirumala. The series shows Balasubrahmnayam’s disciples taking centrestage to present these Annamayya songs.

“The songs are in chaste Telugu, hence some words and their nuances might be tough to comprehend. By explaining the gist of each kirtana, this small introduction helps young singers to appreciate and explore each kirtana and kindles their interest to learn them. My goal is to take these gems to the common man and popularise them,” says Balasubrahmnayam.

Directed by Swathi Kumar, the 20-episode weekly series with three songs per episode is high on production values and visual effects. Pavani, Balasubrahmanyam’s wife and assistant professor in music (veena) at the University of Hyderabad, has done the research for the series, which is anchored by Mrudula Iyengar.

Advertising

Advertising

It was Balasubrahmanyam’s dream to create a rich visual experience for songs written by saint Annamacharya. “In today’s digital world, a story told through visuals is appealing,” says Balasubrahmanyam, who is an assistant professor of Indian Music (Vocal) at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

Vyzarasu Pavani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For director Swathi, who is experienced in shooting non-fiction entertainment, conceptualising a devotional musical series was a challenge. “It was a unique experience and a roller coaster ride,” says the young mother. She used to shoot for four days continuously from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., taking her one-year-old daughter along with her, and then take a break for two days.

To create the right ambience, a painted five-and-half-feet statue of Lord Venkateshwara was placed on the set, which was created at the Academy in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. “We wanted to recreate the garbha gudi in Tirumala to bring an authentic feel for viewers, says Swathi. “Warm lights created by lighting diyas added to the effect,” she explains and adds, “Balasubramanyam garu described the songs to me, explaining how vaibhavam, kalyanam and abishekam would be performed. Also, we kept the narrative straight and crisp so that people can easily learn by watching from the confines of their homes.”

Swathi says it was a spiritual vision that guided her in directing the content. “Balasubrahmanyam garu and his wife Pavani explained their vision clearly and that made my work easier,” she adds.

Annamayya Sankeertana Vaibhavam is webcast every Saturday at 6:00 p.m.