In a blend of style and skill

At Narada Gana Sabha, As Jyotsna Jagannathan entered to the opening syllables of the Gambhiranattai mallari ‘Tha dhi thaka naka jam, dhi thaka naka jam’ (Adi, Seetharama Sharma, dance choreography by Malavika Sarukkai), one was struck by the grace and finish that cloaks the sharp footwork and well-timed steps. Even as the rhythm switched between the first speed, second, tisra nadai, fourth speed, decelerating back to first speed and so on, the tightly knit movements shone with perfect execution. It was sheer poetry.

Jyotsna has been trained by well-known Bharatanatyam dancers A. Lakshmanaswamy, Bragha Bessell and is now being mentored by senior dancer Malavika Sarukkai. Jyotsna seems to have matured as a dancer. She has developed a stylish persona but is not indulgently so.

Little touches such as the little side-sways in the tapping before the jathis (Vijayaraghavan) in the Kharaharapriya varnam (Adi, K.N.Dhandayuthapani Pillai), referencing cupid’s arrows in a short rhythmic sequence, the saucy flavour of the charanam section ‘Maade innum yochanai’, et al, added pizazz to the good performance.

The dancer was also adventurous as she visualised adavus moving along a rectangle in some of the varnam jathis or used the last count of an adavu to move to the next adavu.

The former was interesting, while the latter lent a sense of incompleteness to the adavus, somewhat like not crossing your ts while writing.

While drawing kolam in front of her home, the white powder reminds the heroine of ash, and consequently of Nataraja’s ash-smeared body— this was a fresh idea. Another high point was in the charanam, when the nayika is frustrated by the sakhi’s delay as a messenger of love to Nataraja, she sarcastically imitates her preoccupation with herself. There was a short addendum in the end — the nayika hears the sound of a procession coming her way, heralded by a sudden spell of accelerated drumming, and as she takes in the sight of Nandi and Siva go by, an intense mood is built up with a low-note singing of the appropriate anupallavi lyrics. It was well done.

Such artistic inputs in ‘Moham aaginen’ provided interesting viewing that afternoon; some may have worked and some not, but beyond the minutiae, it establishes Jyotsna as a thinking, well-rounded artiste, deserving attention.

In the abhinaya pieces, the Vidyapathi poem, ‘Hey sakhi ek aparoop’ (tuned by Jamuna Krishnan in Kapi, Adi) in which a young girl sees the beauty of Krishna’s body drawing metaphors from nature, was evocative. ‘Chikkavane’ (ragamalika, Adi, Purandaradasa) brought out the contradictory aspects of the precocious child Krishna well, but the timing could have been better.

The expert musicians who facilitated Jyotsna’s endeavours were: S Srilatha (nattuvangam), Hariprasad (vocal), G. Vijayaraghavan (mridangam) and Eashwar Ramakrishnan (violin).