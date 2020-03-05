U. Shrinivas tribute - Musical camaraderie at its best

When I go up on the stage and see the audience something happens to me. I feel this energy inside me and I almost don’t realise what I am playing. I am not sure where it comes from, yes, it does come and I do play. Maybe the energy is God.” (Mandolin Shrinivas, Rave magazine, 2004) True, it was that unseen energy that guided him to elevate the stature of a tiny alien instrument and place it on the global platform. The name of the instrument eventually became a prefix to his name, and the world of music came to know him as Mandolin U. Shrinivas.

Mandolin U. Srinivas birthday rememberance in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Six years have passed since he left the mortal world, but the magical sound that flowed with effortless ease from his instrument and the charming smile on his face are still fresh in our memory.

To celebrate his musical genius and his birth anniversary, Mandolin Rajesh and SS International Live presented an evening of music featuring a galaxy of musicians.

This year, the show began with Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam honouring Kailash Kher and Sudha Ragunathan.

A heartfelt rendition of ‘Srinivasa Thiruvenkatamudaiyan’ in Raga Hamsanandhi by Sudha Ragunathan gave a melodic start to the evening. She followed it up with the song, ‘Chinnanchiru Kiliye’, popularised by her guru MLV. Anil Srinivasan’s responses on the piano added an interest dimension. Praveen Narayana on the tabla and Krishna Kishore on the drums provided rhythmic support.

Lively session

Mandolin U. Rajesh along with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia next played a composition, ‘love within’ composed by Shrinivas; a simple tune capturing the essence of raga Charukesi. The lively instrumental segment had Anil Srinivasan and Krishna Kishore on the ganjira, Rakesh Chaurasia with Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam and U. Rajesh with Praveen Narayana on the tabla.

Greg Ellis from Los Angeles on the drums, Aalaap Raju on the bass and jazz pianist Harmit Mansetta and the little boy Steven Samuel Devassy on the drums joined the artistes on stage to render a composition titled ‘Inner Child’.

Starting with simple notes, they slowly built it up with exciting musical phrases. The composition evoked mixed emotions of joy, adventure and contemplation. The concluding passage that incorporated notes of the timeless geetham ‘Raravenu Gopala’ brought alive childhood memories. Each artiste played individually before coming together during the crescendo.

Kailash Kher performing at Mandolin U Srinivas birthday rememberance in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

It was quite late before Kailash kher came on the stage. The dimunitive singer with a powerful voice livened up the atmosphere. When he rendered his superhit song, ‘Saiyyan’ the audience response was overwhelming and they wanted more from him, but time constraint played spoilsport.

After solo and group performances by musicians, it was time for raga Hindolam and the song ‘Samajavaragamana’ (a Shrinivas favourite) played on the mandolin by students of the music school established by Shrinivas, that came like a breath of fresh air. The synchronised playing was heartwarming. Earlier, Srikanth Krishnamoorthy sang a composition in raga Hindolam.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad offered tribute to his ‘dear anna’ with a group rendition of Hanuman Chalisa. But the pulsating rhythm of the presentation dominated the meditative chanting. A short musical composition and a film montage on Shrinivas by Devi Sri Prasad brought down the curtain on an evening of nostalgia.

Amidst his virtuosity, the melodic aspect stood out in Shrinivas’s music. It would be befitting if this annual show focused more on this rather being rhythm oriented. Though the stage was occupied by well-known artistes, the duration of the programme did not allow them enough time to perform. But that every year they enthusiatically participate in the event is a reflection of their bonding with the late mandolin maestro, who touched many lives with his exceptional music.