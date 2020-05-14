Tyagaraja’s imploration, Balamuralikrishna’s genius

When I chanced upon Tyagaraja’s magnificent ‘Sri Rama Padhama’ the very first time in the summer of 1993, I was blissfully unaware of the more recent history of the 200-year old composition. The Compact Disc (CD), which featured the kriti was among the earliest of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’s recordings to appear on the state-of-the-art audio-format, then a talking point among music-lovers.

The album contained another song, which I had not heard the maestro perform before. Accustomed to viewing a Balamuralikrishna rendition as a barometer of a composition’s authenticity, my exhilaration knew no bounds over the discovery of two hitherto unfamiliar tracks in a single record. It was irrelevant to the purpose that the rest of the selections in the CD, an EMI release, were already among my collection, in different cassettes.

The piece in question — in raga Amritavahini — had all the usual hallmarks of a BMK presentation and I would escape into its beautiful melody on countless occasions. In the raga alapana, the great artiste splendidly glides through the three octaves. There is early indication in the pallavi of the leitmotif of the tune — padhama, the three syllables of the word also aptly denoting the three musical notes — panchamam, daivatam and madhyamam. The charanam stands out for an emotive portrayal of Tyagaraja’s implorations to Rama, a plea for the kind of divine intervention that once redeemed Ahalya to her human form.

In his kalpanaswarams, BMK does not miss an opportunity to showcase the beauty of the aforementioned swaraksharam, returning to the refrain padhama. But it is during this lockdown that I stumbled upon the fascinating story behind Balamuralikrishna’s recording of ‘Sri Rama Padhama.’ The kriti features in M.R. Srinivasamurthy’s YouTube channel, dedicated to the propagation of the maestro’s vintage music. Unique to this entry, the Bengaluru-based professional engineer and a long-time BMK associate, appends an anecdote recounted by Dr. Balamuralikrishna’s prime disciple D.V. Mohana Krishna, another reminder of his guru’s genius and reputation.

Tyagaraja’s masterpiece

When the student played ‘Sri Rama Padhama,’ on his car stereo while travelling with his guru, the latter grew nostalgic about the incident way back in 1980. On the drive to the studios in Chennai, the EMI team, the story goes, requested Balamuralikrishna to include Tyagaraja’s Amritavahini composition in that day’s recording. Apparently unfamiliar with the piece, he turned to Sri Annavarapu Ramaswamy, his long-time associate and accompanist on the violin for the lyric and notations. A quick glance over the writing was all that followed by way of preparation prior to the recording and the rest is history. That was the first and the last time he had performed Tyagaraja’s masterpiece, observed Balamuralikrishna to his student.

Suffice it to say that Balamuralikrishna’s lone rendition of Tyagaraja’s only song in Amritavahini is as remarkably distinctive, as the now commonplace compositions ‘— for e.g., ‘Nagumomu’and ‘Nanupalimpa’ — are refreshingly unrepetitive.

The album around which Sri Mohana Krishna’s anecdote revolves is titled Thristhaayee – EMI LP, Shellac Stereo LP – ECSD 40519, 1983. The other two tracks therein are Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Nilotphala Nayike’ and Syama Sastri’s ‘Birana Varalichi’. While Annavarapu Ramaswamy accompanies him on the violin, Guruvayur Dorai on the mridangam and T.H. Subhashchandran on the ghatam provide percussion support.