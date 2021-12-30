T.V. Sankaranarayan: As zestful as always

30 December 2021 17:40 IST

Veteran T.V. Sankaranarayanan’s voice effortlessly traversed across octaves

During his concert for Madhuradhwani, veteran vocalist T.V. Sankaranarayanan once again proved that his voice and virtuosity are his strengths. Trained under his uncle, the stalwart Madurai Mani Iyer, Sankaranarayanan exuded energy right from the beginning. He opened with the Saranga virutham, ‘Karpaka Vinayaka’ and the Periyasami Thooran composition, ‘Gananathane gunabodhane’ rendered with several rounds of spiralling swaras at the pallavi.

Adventurous exercise

Next came Tyagaraja’s ‘Sogasujuda tarama’ in Kannadagowla (Rupakam), a kriti that describes the beauty of Rama. His swaraprastara was an adventurous exercise. Sankaranarayanan’s son and disciple Mahadevan provided vocal support while Embar Kannan was on the violin.

The Pantuvarali alapana saw Sankaranarayanan displaying his usual exuberance, negotiating all the three sthayis with utmost ease. Embar Kannan’s response was marked by prompt and elegant swara statements.

Dikshitar’s ‘Visalakshim visveshim’ was the chosen kriti. Sankaranarayanan’s extraordinary manodharma came to the fore in the niraval and kalpanaswaras at the samashti charanam, ‘Kasirajnim kapalinim’.

His Kanada delineation and the response on the violin succeeded in drawing out the subtle nuances of the raga. G.N. Balasubramaniam’s ‘Nee allaal ini yaarennai kappar’ on goddess Parvathi, was a refreshing and impressive rendering.

The Mohanam raga alapana was imaginative, He lent a new dimension to the raga with some long and some breezy phrases.

Sankaranarayanan’s inspiring rendition of the Papanasam Sivan masterpiece ‘Kapali’ offered fresh insights into the kriti. In the extensive swara segments at the pallavi, his voice efortlessly traversed all three octaves . His total grip on the laya came through particularly in the brisk phrases. Both in the alapana and swaras, Embar Kannan excelled. Mahadevan won appreciation for his rendering of kalpanaswaras.

Thanjavur Murugabhoopathy on the mridangam and S.V.Ramani on the ghatam enriched the concert with their appropriate rhythmic support.

The former displayed his ability to highlight the kriti by changing the gait at specific moments. Both offered a splendid thani, with focus on the khanda nadai, winning admiration both from the singer and the rasikas.

After two pasurams, he rendered another Papanasam Sivan kriti in Hamsanandi, ‘Srinivasa thiruvenkatamudaiyan’. Bharati’s ‘Paarukkulle nalla naadu’ evoked patriotic emotions. Sankaranarayanan wound up his concert with Papanasam Sivan’s Madhyamavati kriti, ‘Karpagame’, on the goddess of Mylapore. Age certainly has not withered Sankaranarayanan’s music.

The Chennai-based reviewer specialises in Carnatic music.