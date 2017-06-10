Prepare for the 2pacolypse

On June 16, to coincide with the release of All Eyez On Me as well as Tupac Amaru Shakur’s birthday, Hard Rock Café (HRC)will be throwing down some love in a memoriam night dedicated to American rapper and actor.

Legacy

The reach and depth of Tupac’s impact is almost bone-chilling. One of the most prominent books on black music, Vinyl Ain’t Final edited by Sidney Lemelle and Dipannita Basu explains, “Since his death, Tupac has become an international martyr, a symbol on the level of Bob Marley or Che Guevara, whose life inspired Tupacistas on the streets of Brazil, memorial murals in the Bronx and Spain, and bandana-wearing youth gangs in South Africa.”

Born Lesane Parish Crooks, Tupac grew up in East Harlem in New York City. In 1972, he changed his name to Tupac Amaru II after the Peruvian revolutionary who fought against Spanish rule.

The early 1990s finally saw the musical talent Tupac had to offer. The world was in rapture as they listened to Dear Mama, California Love, Keep Ya Head Up and I Wonder if Heaven Got a Ghetto. The latter track along with other show-stealing hits such as How Long Will They Mourn Me emphasised Tupac’s fascination with his own mortality.

It’s funny because even 21 years after his death, the world is still doing so. With his scintillating lyrics and their trajectory towards issues of anti-surveillance, the thug lifestyle and black freedom, he has made himself not just a hip hop superstar but also a prevalent figure in the ghetto movement. This movement has inspired a multitude of media in his name, after he died. Tupac’s own parents a member of the black empowerment movement, the Black Panther Party, showing that his beliefs were homegrown.

This year, the world touched by Túpac puts their hands together for All Eyez On Me, a Lionsgate biopic of Tupac’s rise to fame, his pervasive experiences at Death Row Records and his untimely death in 1996. The film is finally being released after a long-fought controversial legal battle over the rights to Tupac’s life

Directed by hip hop and RnB music video mastermind Benny Boom, Demetrius Ship Jr will portray Tupac while Jamal Woolard will be playing equally legendary The Notorious B.I.G and Dominic Santana as enigmatic Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. The film has reportedly already received appraisal from Diddy and Suge Knight himself. Other big names who’ve seen the film include Snoop Dogg, Big Boi and Busta Rhymes.

Hard knock night

“Some say the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice / I say the darker the flesh then the deeper the roots,” are just some of the mind-blowing lyrics Hyderabadis can relive in the vein-throbbing bass-heavy tones of Tupac’s tracks. Those new to Tupac’s works will not be disappointed and those who’ve long held a torch for him will be in nirvana of nostalgia.

Many of Tupac’s fans will agree that his music is best played in its original form with no remixes, almost as if it’s sinful to even think of such. Fingers are currently crossed in hopes that Hard Rock Café does the legend justice.

Tupac Night at Hard Rock Café, GVK One Mall will be on June 16 at 8:30pm, to coincide with the release of ‘All Eyez on Me’. Tickets available online and at HRC.