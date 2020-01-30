Tunes from the desert land

Our recent travel to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan gave us an oportunity to enjoy the soothing tunes of a wind instrument called Algoja.

Algoja falls under the aerophone category that is performed in pairs. It is an end-blown flute performed by Punjabi, Rajasthani, Sindhi, Kutchi, Gujarati and Baloch folk musicians. It is also known as Alghoze, Jorhi, Pawa Jorhi, Do Nali, Donal, Giraw, Satara, Nagoze or Mattiyan.

Performed by the shepherds in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Algoja is particularly played by the Meo community of Alwar and Langa community of Rajasthan. In Jaisalmer, it is played by the locals while rearing their cattle .

It is usually performed as an accompaniment to folk dance and tribal songs. But sometimes Algoja is performed as a solo instrument too.

An important instrument in Baloch folk music, Algoja is a perfect choice on occasions such as weddings in Sindh and its tunes are believed to have

a therapeutic effect.

A pair of woodwind instruments, Algoja consists of two beak flutes. Earlier both were of the same length, but over a period of time the length of one of the instruments has been shortened.

Played at the same time, the flutes are either tied together with a lengthy cord or held together loosely in hands. And the pitch can be adjusted by applying beeswax.

There are two methods of playing the instrument — one in which both the flutes are used for playing a tune while in the other, one is used for melody and the other, to play the drone. And the holes in the instrument are arranged accordingly.

The number of holes in the flutes may vary. Sometimes it is five finger holes and a fipple on each flute or one flute can have 6-7 holes to play the melody while the other flute has the hole drilled in such a way that it can render only the drone. As both the flutes are designed to play the melody portions, they have an identical arrangement of holes.

It is difficult to master the instrument and one needs to have extreme breath control and practice.

Apart from the breathing technique one should be adept at the playing technique as well.

Researchers mention that Algoja has a rich history. They are of the opinion that the instrument originated in the Middle East passing through Iran and Turkey, before reaching Balochistan, Rajasthan and Sindh.

The performers rue that there are not much takers and that they do not earn enough for a decent living. Many of them have taken up different occupations, while some still continue to perform with an aim to keep the art form alive. Due to its limited scope, there are not many performers now and not many to teach interested youngsters. As it is difficult to get the instrument, performers make their own Algoja.

Despite the diminishing popularity among the folk community, the use of the instrument in a recent car commercial augurs well for its future. Hope more musicians take to it to keep this folk musical heritage alive.