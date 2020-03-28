What radio channels have lined up to keep boredom at bay

Sound of music

More than six weeks ago, Akashavani Bengaluru started planning an Ugadi special. When N Raghu, Assistant Director of Programmes, started planning jugalbandis for Ugadi Chaitra Sangeeta, little did AIR authorities know that their Ugadi specials would have so many listeners. “We decided to make it a jugalbandi special till March 31. We have interesting duos on our medium wave primary 100.1 FM channel on Amrutavarshini at 8.30 am and 7 pm every day,” says Raghu.

On March 28 there would be Shubha Santhosh on veena and Prabhir Bhattacharya on sitar. On March 29 Amit Nadig (flute) and Jayanth K Das on sitar will perform. Pushpa Kashinath on veena with Ranjan Beura on violin will perform on March 30 and on March 31 Vani Manjunath on flute will play with Prakash Sontakke on slide guitar.

Raghu says Akashavani on 101.3 FM Rainbow channel has a slew of interactive programmes regarding COVID-19. “Opinions will be shared from the medical community and doctors will address doubts. Mind games and quizzes will offer much-needed relief.”

Songs and laughs

Sahana Shivanna, Programming Head –Bangalore of 92.7 Big FM says, “We play timeless music. And like most radio channels, programmes are repeated during different times of the day for everyone to catch up. We have never compromised on informing and entertaining our listeners.”

Big FM has Pataki Mornings with Shruthi and Full Time Pass with Pradeepa. “Shruthi gives daily updates on COVID-19 and warns against fake news. She speaks to experts from different fields to motivate people. She also does Facebook live interactions to make people realise the importance of staying home.”

The evenings has Pradeepa making people laugh. “Pradeep often goes live on Instagram with Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. He also speaks to health officers, doctors and psychiatrists.”

Educate and entertain

The radio industry has been entrusted with the responsibility of reaching out to people with authentic information, says Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media that has FEVER FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One under its umbrella. “We are proud to be part of Radio4India initiative for this fight against COVID-19,” he says.

The core need for radio is not only to inform, educate and create awareness but also to entertain, engage and be a companion to people at home, says Jain. The channel’s large scale initiatives, expert opinions, relevant updates and entertainment segments on air “are to keep people company.”

FEVER FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One network’s RJ curfew initiative to support the recent Janata Curfew came in for a lot of praise, says Jain. The radio network is now asking listeners to pick up a new skill/passion during lockdown in the Kuch Naya Karona segment. Radio Nasha’s Nasha Talkies where all-time classics such as Sholay, Satte pe Satta, Munnabhai MBBS are aired on radio is another initiative to keep boredom at bay.

Spiritual leaders such as Sadhguru and Sri M are giving motivational speeches on FEVER. “We play Antakshri with listeners, getting them to play from home and connecting with people who might be stranded elsewhere with their families,” says Jain.

Concert from home

Radio City has introduced Concert from Home where singers will perform, while City Cinema, where popular Kannada movies are played in the afternoon will continue. “Every week Radio City Bangalore explores something new while emphasising the basics such as stay indoors and social distancing,” says Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City.

“Radio City ka salaam, Corona fighters ke naam salutes the efforts of doctors, nurses, policemen and airport authorities. In Bangalore our RJs are connecting with Kannadigas across the globe including Doha, Shanghai, Netherlands, Germany and USA. Celebrities are coming on board to speak about the importance of personal hygiene,” says Kalla.

Time to get inspirational

Ajaneesh Lokanath who scored music for Avane Srimannarayana and Ulidavaru Kandante, will trace his journey on Mirchi Bangalore. “COVID-19 may be keeping people indoors, but these are times when inspirational talks will make a deep impact on people,” says Vivek R, Programmng Head, 98.3 Mirchi Bangalore.

The Corona Jagriti capsules connect affected people, their friends and relatives from Netherlands, Spain and the US. “While we have concerts and indoor games on social media with prizes for winners, many programmes are informative bringing data on previous health pandemics and wars that created havoc for humanity,” says Vivek.

Glamour comes in the Hot Star segments with Manvitha Harish (of Tagaru fame) and Sonu Gowda (who was a hit in Inti Ninna Preetiya) showing you how to kill time at home. “Chaitra Vasudevan from the recently concluded Big Boss will be another guest,” says Vivek