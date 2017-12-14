Trichur Brothers struck a chord with time-tested kritis

Carnatic music earlier had many brothers — Madura Brothers, Trichy Brothers, Pozhakudi Brothers and more. However, it was Alathur Brothers who lent a sparkle to the art of duo singing.

In their evening concert, Trichur Brothers displayed virtuosity and sincerity. Before the concert commenced, they were seen in discussion with the audio engineer for precise amplification.

The alapana of Hemavathi, shared between Ramkumar Mohan and Sri Krishna Mohan was well structured. On the violin, Mullaivasal Chandramouli responded with a brilliant exposition. He brings incredible energy to every concert.

Elaborate niraval

Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Kanthimathim’ showed that both intellect and emotion permeated the Brothers’ music. They presented an exhaustive niraval and swaras at ‘Suka Sanakadi.’

In the thani, their father and mentor, Trichur Mohan (mridangam) was accompanied by Nerkunam Sankar (ganjira).

The Brothers offered kalpanaswaras in nine ragas in the Navaragamalika varnam. The Ganesha kriti chosen was Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Gananatham’ (Eesamanohari). In Ritigowla, they rendered Subbaraya Sastri’s ‘Janani Ninnuvina.’ In ‘Sobhillu Saptaswara’ (Jaganmohini) of Tyagaraja, the swaras were at ‘Bhajimpave Manasa’ and the concluding swaras were aesthetically linked to the chittaiswara.

After a detailed alapana by Sri Krishna, who was later joined by Ramkumar, they sang Tyagaraja’s ‘Lokavana Chathura,’ but sans swaraprasthara.

M.M. Dandapani Desikar’s ‘Sinam Adayathe’ (Bahudari) and Swati Tirunal’s ‘Bhogindra Sayinam’ (Kuntalavarali) were neat renderings. The Malayalam bhajan, ‘Oru Neramengilum’ on Lord Guruvayurappan, popularised by K.J. Yesudas drew spontaneous applause.

They wound up the three-hour concert with ‘Om Namo Narayana’ (Ambujam Krishna – Karna Ranjani) and the popular Nottuswaram, Gaamagarigapa.