Tribute to Manakkal Rangarajan

Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer used to describe the music of Manakkal Rangarajan as ‘Simha garjanai.’ Mostly a self-taught artiste, Rangarajan, who passed away recently at the age of 94, had received basic lessons from his elder siblings Sivarajan, Nagarajan, Thyagarajan and Natarajan. But the repertoire, which he acquired and the style he developed was on his own and was he was a self-taught musician much like the late G.N. Balasubramanian.

Rangarajan’s father Santhana Krishna Bhagavathar was a Harikatha exponent but did not impart any music lessons to Rangarajan. He let him learn on his own, which paved the way for Rangarajan to develop his unique style, which suited his voice capable of rolling out brigas at lightening speed with utmost fidelity to swarasthanams.

During the days when All India Radio played a major part in the propagation of Carnatic music through its concerts in the mornings and late evenings, the late M.G. Ramachandran happened to listen to his concert over the radio and visited his house to invite him for a wedding concert in Kalaivanar N.S. Krishnan’s family. Since the date was not suitable for Rangarajan, MGR prevailed upon N.S. Krishnan’s family to change the date of the wedding to suit Rangarajan’s convenience.

His music had the required azhutham even in very fast phrases during alapanas and in briga sangatis in kritis. He could easily traverse three octaves with ease while singing raga vinyasas. This scribe had once listened to his concert at the Music Academy, Madras, and recollects a Sankarabharanam alapana where Rangarajan reaching tara sthayi sadjam with great precision. Full-throated singing was a hallmark of his style. His renditions of songs like ‘Ninnuvina’ (Navarasakannada), ‘Sarasasamadana’ (Kapinarayani), Nenarunchinanu (Malavi) were eagerly looked forward to by rasikas in his concerts. Though he had a penchant for fast-paced singing, he was at home in vilamba kala kriti renditions such as ‘Chetha Sri Balakrishnam’ (Dwijavanthi) and ‘Giripai’ (Sahana) besides many others.

Manakkal Rangarajan performed through out the country and abroad. Many leading mridangam vidwans, including Palghat Mani Iyer, Palani Subbudu, C.S. Murugaboopathi, Umayalpuram Sivaraman and others have enjoyed playing for his concerts as also violin vidwans such as Kumbakonam Rajamanickam Pillai, Mysore Chowdiah, Lalgudi Jayaraman, T.N. Krishnan and M.S. Gopalakrishnan.

The asura sadhakam showed in his singing and the fiery style he adopted. He was a master of Laya also and used to present complicated pallavis and korvais in his concerts, which would get set from the opening song. No warming up was needed .

Many titles, including the Kalaimamani from the Government of Tamil Nadu, Gayaka Samrat from the Indian Fine Arts Society (1957), the TTK award from The Music Academy, were conferred on Rangarajan.

Flute exponent T.R. Mahalingam (Mali) had once told the organisers of a festival in the temple town of Suchindram that he was not able to produce the speed of Rangarajan in his instrument. Mridangam vidwan C.S. Murugaboopathi observed that accompanying Rangarajan in one concert was equal to playing for 100 concerts.

Many of his concerts saw his family members on stage. Padma, his wife, gave vocal support, daughter Bhanumathi provided violin accompaniment and son Sriram accompanied on the mridangam. His advice to students and young singers was that hard work was the only means to become a successful musician.

Rangarajan passed away due to age-related issues but was mentally alert till the end. His life ebbed away even as son Sriram was reciting Vishnu Sahasranamam sitting by his side.