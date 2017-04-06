Kishori Amonkar and her quest for the perfect sur

Some ragas belong to some musicians. Sahana to MDR, Sankarabharanam to M.S., Marwa to Amir Khan and Bhoop to Kishori Amonkar.

Kishori Amonkar's commercial release of Bhoop with the teentaal bandish, eri aaj bhayilawa, and her own lovely composition ‘Sahela re,’ were a rage. She, of the Jaipur gharana, known for complex ragas, owned the humble, pentatonic Bhoop.

And yet, the Bhoop she sang was dismissed by purists. “It flits between Bhoop and Deshkar and Shuddha Kalyan,” they said. Bhoop, a beginner’s raga in Hindustani music, is paradoxically a slippery raga — it shares its scale with these other ragas and one has to be particularly careful handling it.

Trained by her own mother, the peerless Mogubai Kurdikar, ignorance was not a possibility with Kishori. And yet, there is no questioning that Kishori’s Bhoop does flirt with other ragas. Another bandish she has famously sung in Bhoop contains the answer to her dangerous game. Prathama sur saadhe — work the note first — worshipfully. She herself avowed explicitly many times that her primary focus was the sur or — what is definitely a poor translation — the note.

Dha Dha Sa, as she merges in the Sa, one sees the point of the bandish. And then the Gandhara —what pin pointed precision! A worshipful seeking of the perfect sur. “My mother taught us to worship the sur; and my quest has been for this sur — what is it? how can I capture it? I think of sur as God and when I sing a raga, I beg of the raga to show me the sur, to let me have a darshan of the sur. Since childhood, I have had sur in my mind — how can I see it?”

Mystifying though such pronouncements are, one can imagine that for someone with such an extraordinary quest, raga rules, gharana rules must seem trivial, even an obstacle. A concert of hers was never just another performance of a few ragas. She did not hide her struggle to get into the frame of mind which could enable the miracle of the vision of the sur to happen. So many things could irritate her. The tuning of instruments above all, the sound system, the audience... Most performers make do, compromise and finish the performance, the contract. But with Kishori Tai, if she must sing it was only for that darshan. No compromise!

What system then did she evoke to teach? For, teach she did. Did she teach them the traditional Bhoop or her own personal version of it? The latter!

Iconoclasts like Kishori Amonkar often have a large following of students and admirers. Some of her students are successful performers and other leading singers, not her direct disciples, have no qualms modelling their style completely on hers; but one wonders about their personal quests as musicians as well as the evolution of the tradition itself. The legacy that geniuses like Kishori leave behind is always a mix.