Tribute concert for Shivkumar Sharma today

A classical music concert organised by Surmandal Hyderabad and Secunderabad Club will pay homage to late santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. A santoor recital by Shantanu Gokhale, a disciple of Shivkumar Sharma, and a Hindustani vocal concert by Sniti Mishra, both accompanied by Rahul Deshpande on harmonium and Harjit Singh on tabla, will be held on the occasion. The event will be held at the Sailing Annexe Lawns, opposite Marriot Hotel, Tank Bund Road on May 28 at 6.30pm.