Tochi Raina, Ricky Kej and Usha Uthup in Hungama’s online concert line-up

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that promotes independent content, will host an online concert, featuring over 75 artists, on May 31.

The multi-format program will feature artists from different fields performing comedy, poetry, music and more. Ricky Kej, Tochi Raina, Usha Uthup, Shashaa Tirupati and Shaan among others will perform during the concert.

“The digital medium is already revolutionizing the way we interact with the world,” said Usha. “Platforms such as Hungama Artist Aloud will become all the more important for artists to perform and engage with their fans.”

Ricky agreed with her. “I am certain that we are going to see more such properties in the future. I look forward to performing for my fans and wish them health and safety, within their homes.”

Tochi added, “These are uncertain times and music is known to help soothe and get people through difficult situations. This is why I’m delighted to be a part of this concert that will help entertain people and also offer them a momentary respite from everything going on around us.”

Hungama Artist Aloud has partnered with the crowdfunding platform, Ketto to help migrant workers affected by COVID-19.

The concert will be streamed live on Hungama Music’s Facebook page, their YouTube channel and more.