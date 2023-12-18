To go the extra mile

December 18, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Srividhya Lakshminarayanan and Prithvi Harish chose mellow ragas for their centrepiece, despite both singers displaying an overall eagerness for vibrant pieces in a variety of tunes.

In back-to-back evenings at Mudhra’s 29th Fine Arts Festival, the youngsters showed the potential to grow in classicism. That would, however, necessitate stronger voice exercises. Not only will a sturdier throat clarify their ideas; it can also enhance the confidence of both artistes.

Tentativeness in expression occasionally blurred the intended Carnatic beauty of certain phrases. This wasn’t a minus for just the main suites. Srividhya went for a ragam-tanam-pallavi in Madhyamavati after an equally pivotal Subhapantuvarali package. Prithvi detailed a well-known composition in Purvikalyani.

Bubbliness set the mood of her two-and-a-half-hour concert when Srividhya began with Vasantha. The three speeds of the pentatonic ‘Ninnekori’ sprang with ease, their zigzags intact. Yet those three customary frills she kept imposing on the ‘ba’ letter of the charanam lacked grip. This drawback manifested in the next kriti too. Surplus brigas splashed out unwittingly along the upper reaches of ‘Sankhachakragada’’s end-stanza. Avoidable was Poornachandrika next to Vasantha, the alapana of which had opened with a touch of Kannada — another Sankarabharanam janya. Anyway, a swara sequence around the pallavi lent individual focus to Gayathri Vibhavari (violin), Krishna Pawan Kumar (mridangam) and H. Sivaramakrishnan (ghatam). All performed well.

Gayathri demonstrated sharpness in negotiating the curves of Sriranjani in her responding alapana, which, all the same, concluded abruptly. Tyagaraja’s ‘Marubalga’ converged to a celebration around rallies of solfa. A quick number (‘Narasimha’ by Swati Tirunal) in sprightly Arabhi contrasted with the pensive slowdown of Subhapantuvarali. Amid her largely neat 10-minute alapana, Srividhya shifted the scale that ushered in Madhyamavati after a whiff of Mohanam. Skill apart, this came across as mechanical. Gayathri tried the grihabhedam in her turn, but swam back without satisfactory result. In ‘Sri Satyanarayanam’, Mohanam reappeared after a streak of Hindolam down the swara passages Srividhya took up subsequent to a pleasing niraval. G.N. Balasubramaniam’s ‘Unnadiye’ in Bahudari was the filler ahead of the RTP.

The Madhyamavati vocal alapana spanned six minutes, and was more impressive than the tanam. The pallavi, ‘Sugunavati’, attempted no arithmetic complications, though the swara sequences did go for a changed gait. Meanwhile Srividhya conjured up three ragas: Mohanam (yet again!), Ritigowla and Nalinakanti. And then she reversed the order on her return to Madhyamavati. After the tani avartanam (2-kalai Adi), the concert concluded with a Surdas bhajan (Bageshri) and a Tiruppugazh (Sindhubhairavi).

Srividhya’s training in the GNB school made her concert brisker vis-à-vis Prithvi’s from the Semmangudi school. Colourful, nonetheless. Veena Kuppaiyer’s ‘Intha kopa’ navaragamalika varnam meant a nine-raga starter. A leisurely Anandabhairavi

Sprightly swara sections

(‘Himachala tanaye’) followed. Studding the Syama Sastri kriti were peppy sarvalaghu swaras typical of Srinivasa Iyer, who taught Prithvi’s prime guru P.S. Narayanaswamy. ‘Malmuruga’ (Papanasam Sivan) in springy Vasantha added to the warmth. Next was Durbar. The alapana was perhaps needless; all the same it bore less hackneyed phrases. By now Meera Sivaramakrishnan emphasised her presence on the violin — and so did Neyveli Skandasubramaniam (mridangam) and M. Gururaj (morsing) once Tyagaraja’s vivacious ‘Ramabhirama’ set in. The cheerfulness of ga-gga notwithstanding, the upper reaches lacked the hitting quality.

‘Sarivarilona’ in Bhinnashadjam was a nice choice ahead of Akhilandeswari (Dwijavanti). Prithvi, though, sounded unprepared for the zooms along ‘nirmale’ in the anupallavi of the Dikshitar composition.

The central Purvikalyani allotted 10 minutes to alapana, highlighting the raga’s sobriety. The vocal forays were partly slippery; not so with Meera. Both artistes teamed up for the neat ‘Paramapavana rama’ (Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar). Stretches along the niraval scored best, with Prithvi singing like a seasoned master. The morsing was unobtrusive (all through the 125-minute kutcheri), which also implied a disciplined tani avartanam in a second-speed Adi of 16 beats.

The post-tani stretch of 12 minutes lined up four ditties: a Swati Tirunal’s javali in Saindhavi, Muthiah Bhagavatar’s ‘Ennanayye’ (Khamas), ‘Thodukkavo’ in a Hindustani-slanted Kiravani and ‘Vachanamiga tiruppugazh’ in Surutti. With the apparent earnestness, Harish, like Srividhya, should evolve over time. Less kritis per show can be a tip.

