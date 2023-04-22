TMS — The man behind the versatile voice

April 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

T.M. Soundararjan’s (TMS) ‘Abhaya arivippu’ warns a father that his son’s foolishness will lead him to the gallows. One would expect such a song to sound sombre but ‘Abhaya arivippu’ is chirpy. However, TMS’ voice modulations make the song perfect for the scene in the film Thooku Thooki. TMS adapted his voice for all the heroes for whom he sang. For Jaishankar and Ravichandran, he adopted a breezy style, befitting their image as doughty, passionate young men.

TMS’ ‘Othayadi paadaiyile’ for Ravichandran, conjures up a romantic scene — the hero expressing his delight that while his inamorata’s feet may be fixed on terra firma, her eyes are fixed on him!

When TMS sang tunes borrowed from Hindi films, he made them his own, with his emotive delivery. Or ayiram paarvaiyile with its despondent tone ( Sau baar janam lenge- Mohammed Rafi), the lilting Manam ennum medai (Sau saal pehle- Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar), the haunting Paarvai ondre podhume ( Shokh nazar ki bijiliyaan-Asha Bhosle), the TMS Susheela duet Nilavo avan irulo (Tasveer teri dil mein- Rafi, Lata) - were some of them.

Aduthathu Ambujam (TMS/Susheela) is a rollicking song where a petty quarrel between a husband and wife escalates into a big fight. But perhaps the best of TMS’ comic songs is Dingiri Dingaale. The lyric goes- “We have acquired knowledge, but have lost our mental equilibrium. And we are going to self-destruct with nuclear bombs.” The playback singing is for S.S. Rajendran, known for his dramatic rendering of serious dialogues. But in the Dingiri song, we see Rajendran in an unusual manifestation, contorting his face, and dancing a jig, even as TMS shakes up our conscience, albeit with a dose of humour.

For the song Sollade yaarum kettaal, we find Sivaji swaying because he has imbibed a bit too much. Alcohol loosens his tongue and he takes potshots at political bluster. Had he been sober, he might not have had the courage to speak his mind. Perhaps, that is why there is a poignant note in TMS’ rendering of this song. It is almost as if Sivaji is saying, “Listen to me now. Tomorrow, I will not be able to give you these home truths.”

The ragamalika Sangam valartha Tamizh (Senchurutti, Punnagavarali, kavadi chindu mettu), makes one’s heart swell with pride at the antiquity and richness of Tamil literature. Idhu maalai nerathu mayakkam- is the cry of a man who has seen the seamier side of life and is ready to shuffle off his mortal coils.

Music directors made full use of the versatility of TMS’ voice, getting him to sing Western tunes too. Ulagam engum ore mozhi is inspired by the American folk song Tom Dooley. Oho ethanai azhagu is based on Pedal Pushers of the American rock band- The Ventures.

MGR’s “Nenjam undu nermai undu,” says that if we are courageous and honest, we just have to wait for the propitious moment, for things to work out. In MGR’s Ange sirippavarakal sirikattum, the mocking laughter of the rich is contrasted with a child’s joyful smile. “One day when justice prevails, it will be your turn to laugh,” is the assurance given to the poor.

Songs carefully crafted for MGR and sung by TMS, were political statements, which boosted MGR’s image as the one who always spoke up for the poor. The songs still resonate with the public, because they hold out hope to those crushed by power.

Looking for ideas to write a love story? Put together TMS songs from different films, and you have the scenes for the story. ‘Naan malarodu thaniyaaga’ the edgy hero and heroine are on their first date. The hero dreams about his sweetheart- ‘Vennila vaanil varum velaiyil naan vizhithirunden’. There is pathos in ‘Engellam valai osai’, and you know this romance will not end happily. Heartbreak, reunion, the joy of marital harmony — you have them all in TMS songs.

Listen to his songs, and you see the dance of life play out before your eyes- pomposity masquerading as humility, sanctimoniousness as piety and duplicity as friendship. But there is also a lot to cheer- unconditional love, the fulfilment of dreams and the lighter side of life.