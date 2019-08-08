TM Krishna — Rich raga contours with melodic appeal

The Cotton City’s Udalveli Arts Foundation aims to take music and other fine arts, including theatre, to children studying in Government Schools in Coimbatore. The vocal concert by T.M. Krishna, held at Mani High School, Coimbatore, was part of this effort.

Striking prayogas

The artiste’s choice of compositions showed his propensity to discover the past through the present. ‘Oruthi maganai pirandhu’ from Andal’s Thiruppavai in Behag with swaras was marked by striking prayogas softened by melodic graces at the outset. The Saveri alapana that came next had an overall feeling of sukham and melody. And his choice of song was ‘Ayyane natanam aadiya porpaada’ with a feisty niraval. Raga Saramathi stemming from a happy blend of karvais and appealing phrases preceded the kriti, ‘Mokshamugalada’ sung with sampradaya pidis.

The raga portrait of Bhairavi for Perumal Murugan’s song ‘Kaigal malam allalaama’ (against manual scavenging) struck a deep chord with the listeners. The other items included ‘Thiruvadi charanam,’ ‘Chinnanchiru kiliye’ and ‘Baaro krishnayya.’

Sreeram Kumar’s bowing exuberance added an attractive colour with classical dignity to the vital passages in swaras and raga outlines. Subramaniam (mridangam) and Purushothaman (ganjira) were in charge of percussive refinement that included a vibrant thani.