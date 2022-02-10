T.M. Krishna explores every shade of Surutti

10 February 2022 18:08 IST

T.M. Krishna presented the last concert of ARTery’s Magnum Opus series

A concert that has just one big piece in one raga is a tricky experiment. At some point, the sameness could get tiresome, unless the rendition style is attractive or the artiste uncovers new paradigms. Measured against this, T.M. Krishna’s concert, the last in ARTery’s Magnum Opus series dedicated to maestro T.N. Krishnan, was successful for the most part.

Surutti has a naturally endowed beauty and solemnity, and lends itself to myriad expansive opportunities. In his raga alapana, Krishna deployed very short to short phrases, uncovering the lakshanas one by one, like a flower unfurling one petal at a time. As he lingered on notes or a micro string of notes, his aesthetic interpretation and ladder-like structure was a treat to the ears. One was reminded of maestro Rajarathnam Pillai, who would play a Thodi or a Shanmukhapriya alapana for a few hours, sometimes through the night, holding his audience captive. Krishna’s effort was not as prodigious but left no aspect unexplored either.

Shriram Kumar’s own forays were equally gentle and progressive, matching syllable for syllable.

‘Geetharthamu sangeethanandamu’ is a kriti in praise of Rama (indirectly) and of Hanuman, who understood the greatness of Rama and served him. Tyagaraja equates the essence of Bhagavad Gita to musical bliss, a powerful simile. Krishna’s slow-paced treatment allowed for full enjoyment of the lyrics, without hustle or distortion. A well-rendered kriti is always a delight.

Niraval was initiated at the unusual ‘Vara Tyagaraja’ spot. This is where the ‘sameness’ struck the listener, as the meandering sangatis produced a sense of deja vu. The brisker version of the niraval and swaras (at ‘Sangeethanandamu’) brought some relief.

The phrase ‘ma pa da pa’ in Surutti is deployed for a fleeting flavour, as it perhaps has no classical origin or has a lakshana conflict. Krishna not only indulged in it much longer, he liberated the panchamam from its slot at times — creative lesions, if you will.

Serene thani

Shriram Kumar revels in such rakti ragas, rendering them at leisurely pace that augment the pleasure, and he contributed to the sweet sounds, especially in the raga alapana and in some swara ideas, including a tranquil ascend to the upper shadjam when Arun Prakash let him go solo.

It is a challenge to be inactive for a long time and then to play at about half the normal speed, but Arun Prakash is the quintessential co-artiste who blends into all situations, without craving undue attention through sound production. His thani was equally serene and crafty.

Krishna is a musician who is at ease in all situations, tempos and time-spans. The ability to sustain melody, artistry and sruti in ultra-vilamba courses is now his emblem, as this concert showed.

Eka kriti concert, by whatever name it is called, is a good thought that may be interesting for some deep listeners. It is, perhaps, out of sync with the larger audience, who ideally prefer a bundle of flavours in a concert.

The writer is a classical music critic and commentator.