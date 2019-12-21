Thumri exponent Vidushi Savita Devi passes away

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Vidushi Savita Devi has passed away at the age of 80, her son said.

According to Ajey Maharaj, his mother passed away on Friday morning at Fortis Memorial Research Institute here.

“Her condition was quite critical when she brought her (sic.) to the hospital. She had to be ventilated and kept in the ICU and was under constant watch. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the doctors, she passed away at around 10.52 a.m.,” Mr. Maharaj said in a statement.

Daughter of late Padma Shri winner Siddheshwari Devi, Ms. Devi was considered a doyen in the field of classical music field for her mastery on various semi-classical vocal forms, such as thumri, dadra, chaiti, kajri and tappa of the Banaras Gharana (Purabang).

She had also received training as a Sitar player under Pandit Ravi Shankar but she eventually opted for vocal music, dedicating her life to preserving and propagating her mother’s legacy.

Apart from performing at a number of concerts in India and abroad, Ms. Devi performed regularly for the All India Radio and the national television.

She authored a biographical work on her mother, titled Maa... Siddheshwari and was the head of the Music Department at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College for many years.