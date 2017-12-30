Thomas Gold at RendezVous, Hyderabad: unite in gold for 2018

White parties have been one of the choicest ways to party, but bring in a little gold and you’re bound to have an illuminating evening. On that note, progressive house maestro Thomas Gold will be playing some of his chart-toppers such as Magic and Sing2Me, leaving party-goers in rapture.

Landmark sounds

Thomas, who’s been active since 2009 shares his excitement of returning to India, “I have been to India this year a lot and I always had a great time; I love the people, the food and the parties there! So I can’t wait to be back to Hyderabad and to ring in 2018. If I were to talk about my favourite releases, I’d say Sing2Me as it was a milestone of my career, and Magic as this was the leading track of my first album; and because it was so different in sound and style from anything else I had done before.”

It’s been a busy year for the German DJ whose year has meant a lot of development, “One the most important things for me this year, was that I finally could release some house tracks, which go back a bit in my personal history,” starts Thomas, adding, “I have been doing a lot of other stuff in the past two years — including part one of a pop-radio-driven album; but with releases like Tumbler, The Chant and Don't stop this year I am going back to my roots and it is great to see the positive reactions of my fans.”

The musician explains that one of his more popular tracks Magic was a result of a natural connection with vocalist Jillian Edwards, “When I heard Jillian’s voice and the rough vocal demo for ‘Magic’ I was like “I love it and I have to work with this girl! For now I don't have any specific vocalists in mind, as I am currently working on a couple of great vocal tracks already.”

In retrospect

With much-loved remixes such as Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain and Alex Adair’s Casual, Thomas has seen the many changes in the DJing realm over the years, seeing the growing understanding and appreciation for all things dance music.

At the end of the day, the habitual music instincts of people are changing, explaining, “The lifetime of a track is less shorter than it used to be ten years ago; also people are way more open to any kind of music style now; instead of sticking to a certain genre. And of course, social media have taken over a big part of the whole understanding of the music industry. People and fans can get way more information about what a producer/DJ does in his daily live, they can not only listen to his/her tracks, but they can actually follow the artist on an almost daily basis through their life. This gives us producers/DJs a lot of opportunities, but also it takes quite a lot of time; so today it is about finding a good balancing between actually ‘making’ music and then communicating to fans!”

As for immediate future plans, considering it’s New Year’s Eve, the artiste adds, “I do not have any resolutions to be honest — apart from releasing part 2 of Revelations - haha! I managed to live quite healthy in 2017, so I will try to continue this in the New Year’s as well... and make more good music of course!”

Thomas Gold will be playing at the ‘Unite in White’ party at RendezVous in Financial District from 7:30pm. Tickets at bookmyshow from ₹1999.