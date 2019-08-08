Thodi in all its grandeur

Endowed with a rich voice and groomed by stalwarts such as P.S. Narayanaswami and Sowmya, Bharat Sundar’s tender sensibilities equalled by his patanthara and consummate harmonisation stole the show in his vocal recital featured in the Saraswathi & Sankara Iyer’s memorial concert held in the precincts of Ramar Koil in Ramnagar, Coimbatore, recently.

The vibrant opening of the ‘Sarasuda’ Saveri varnam followed by ‘Vatapi Ganapatim’ in Hamsadhwani set the tone for the kutcheri. His raga exercise of Saraswathi for the kriti, ‘Saraswathi namosthuthe’ with a pleasing niraval and a volley of swaras were impressive and rendered with confidence. Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s ‘Vazhimaraithu’ that came next was an evocative version. The kriti, ‘Thillai chidambarame allaal verillai’ with a cascade of swaras supported by the rich tonal quality of his voice made the rendition a soothing experience for the audience. Bharat Sundar’s portrait of Thodi for the kriti, ‘Gaddanuvariki’ was developed step by step bringing out all the salient aspects of the raga. However, the vocalist was not very comfortable while negotiating the tara sthayi shadjam. The kalpanaswaras in the niraval section showed his command over laya.

Sampath Narayanan (violin) followed the vocalist with aplomb in his solo versions of the raga portraits and swara forays. Sumesh Narayanan (mridangam) and Chandrasekhara Sarma (ghatam) lent distinctive support in the laya wing with flashing patterns of sollus embellishing the songs.