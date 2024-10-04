This October gigs are aplenty in Bengaluru

Alan Walker

October 4, 4 pm onwards

NICE Grounds, BIEC

Entry: ₹2,000 onwards via bookmyshow.com

Norwegian electronic music frontrunner Alan Walker has built up a huge following in India over the years and it has led to him bringing his most expansive production to India so far. Between September and October, Walker, behind hits such as ‘Faded’, ‘Unsure’ and most recently ‘Children of the Sun’ with Pritam and Vishal Mishra, performs in Bengaluru this week. The last time he was here, he dropped a surprise anthem for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with the song ‘Team Side feat. RCB’ when the IPL kicked off earlier this year.

Now, he’s back for more, bringing his Walkerworld tour in partnership with the Sunburn Arena concert series. Walker said in a statement when the show was announced, “I’m so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together.”

NNAVY

October 4 and 5, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Entry: ₹2,000 (seating), ₹750 (standing), via windmills-india.com

Swiss singer-songwriter NNAVY who is performing across India, will make her way to Windmills as part of shows in Bengaluru. Joined by keyboardist Natan Niddam, guitarist Lucien Businaro, bassist Baptiste Coqueret, and drummer Maximilien Anhorn, the artist released her latest EP Closer in 2023.

A description for the event adds, “NNAVY, hailed for her rich, emotive voice, has quickly risen to prominence within the international music scene. With debut EPs like Blue and In Good Company, she has captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, leading to performances at prestigious festivals including Montreux Jazz and Jazz à Vienne. Her soulful storytelling, combined with a modern take on jazz and R&B, has earned her over 20 million streams on Spotify.”

Indie Grrrl and Little Sounds presents Mirael, Meghana Mokhasi

October 5, 4 pm onwards

Secret location, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹499, via skillboxes.com

The platform Indie Grrrl — established to help female artists in the country — teams up with house concert organisers Little Sounds for Indie Sounds, a house gig series. This time around, they shine the spotlight on two rising singer-songwriter talents from the city — Mirael and Meghana Mokhasi.

The organisers say in their event description, “Our house gigs are all that you want from intimate concerts and are a great way to spend a Sunday discovering some of the best musical talent your city has to offer.”

The event describes Mokhasi’s music as one that focuses on lyrical storytelling. It adds, “Known for melancholic songwriting accompanied by a chirpy ukulele, Meghana has captivated audiences with her soulful melodies.”

Mirael is a writer and Western music vocal coach, in addition to being a singer. The description adds, “Her involvement in multiple musicals and theatre has contributed to the diverse mix of genres she loves performing today such as jazz-pop, indie, soul, and the occasional R&B, to name a few.”

Shalmali

October 6, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹299 onwards, via Insider.in

Pop artist Shalmali Kholgade and her band stop by the city on their four-city This Is Me India Tour, which kicks off on October 3 on homeground in Mumbai. The singer behind songs such as ‘Pareshaan’ has been steadily focusing on building her catalogue of original music, releasing the albums 2X Side A and 2X Side B in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

With this tour, Shalmali wants more of her own music and arrangements to shine through. Asked about sticking to an indoor club format for her upcoming shows, she says, “Its for a few reasons really. Foremost of them being, I needed to start my performance journey in the indie space from the basics — with the most rudimentary set up, while still keeping the musicality intact. I felt like a four-piece band would be able to do just that.”

