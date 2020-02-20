This Malayalam music video on post-partum depression sends a positive message for new mothers

In most situations, mum is the word when it comes to dealing with post-partum depression. While there are several songs about the charms of motherhood, the depression that some new mothers have to deal with has rarely been discussed in our films or music. However, ‘Jananya...’, launched last week, sensitively depicts the overwhelming feeling of helplessness and despondency that some mothers have to overcome to enjoy motherhood.

Sung melodiously by Gouri Sreekumar and Gireesan AC, the song, written by Din nath Puthenchery and composed by Pratik Abhyankar has been visualised by Anand Anilkumar. Anand, an assistant director of Driving Licence and Underworld, says that he had been planning a music video for some time to make an independent work but he did not want it to be on the lines of the romantic numbers seen aplenty in social media. That was when his wife, Soni Sunil, suggested they make a music video on post-partum depression. “My wife knew a friend who had gone through this and she also knew that there were many new mothers who struggled with this issue,” says Anand.

A still from music video Jananya | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Anand liked the idea and he and cinematographer Raam H Puthren met several doctors and young mothers to get a comprehensive idea of how to go about it. Once they were ready with the facts Anand got in touch with Din nath, another friend of his and Pratik’s. “Jananya means earth. And once the concept was ready what made it easy was that we are all friends and so everything quickly fell into place. Even the actors, Mridula Madhav and Jain K Paul, are our friends and so the shoot was over in a day’s time,” says Anand. The video has been edited by Basodh T Baburaj.

It was the relevance of the theme that struck a chord with Pratik as well. He says that instead of the fluffy music videos, he was happy to have got a chance to work on a theme that went beyond romance. Gouri says she was instructed by Pratik to empathise with the new mother and sing accordingly. “So the song begins on a sad note and it is when they seek help that we sense the mood changing,” she says.

The visuals show a celebration as a young mother walks into her house with her newborn. But amidst all the smiling faces, the mother’s face is filled with sorrow and confusion. Her weeping bouts go unnoticed till her husband stumbles upon her anguish and decides to break the silence and seek help. “That is what we wanted to convey. ‘Speak up, seek help, you are not alone’. Ever since it was released, we have been getting positive vibes from all those who have heard the song and seen the video. Maybe the likes we get might be a little slow in coming but I would not have it any other way,” says Anand.

It has been produced by Mom Premium Women’s Hospital in Edappally.