11 March 2020 21:25 IST

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty will conduct a master class on bandishes

Torch-bearer of the Patiala-Kasur gharana, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty will impart advanced training to a selected group of Indian music students as part of an educational initiative by the NCPA. To select participants for this workshop, the NCPA has invited applications from across the country, though a preference will be given to those who have at least been awarded a ‘B’ grade by All India Radio.

The workshop’s primary focus is on the presentation aspect of the bandish in classical and semi-classical music. A bandish in Indian classical music translates into a composition or a song composed in a particular raga. Though all bandishes, are songs but not all songs are bandishes, believes the Padma Bhushan awardee. “The salient characteristics of a raga is very transparent in a bandish of the particular raga,” says Chakrabarty.

Through this workshop, Chakrabarty wants to develop the idea of presenting a bandish with one’s own creativity. Indian classical music especially the Hindustani music is known for the improvisations it allows the artists to do while presenting a particular raga. “The participants for the workshop are selected by NCPA. Most of them have been attending this workshop for last three years and are serious in learning and performing [Indian Classical music],” says the musician.

Advertising

Advertising

Chakrabarty has trained with legendary musicians, Pandit Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Ustaad Munawar Ali Khan. “All the ragas are living; they move, they talk with the artist. It is the responsibility of the artist to know how to see ones inner-self,” says Chakrabarty stressing on the fact that guru-shishya parampra is the best way to impart the knowledge of Indian classical music. “In other words this is the longest journey from me to myself. The guru gives us enlightenment through his experiences.”

Though a performing artist of the Patiala Kasur gharana, Chakrabarty has never confined his singing to one gharana. His singing often comprises of compositions from various other gharanas like — Agra, Kirana, Lucknow, Gwalior, Jaipur and Delhi. “I think that an artist is always enriched when one has an exposure of different styles. The whole of India is my gharana,” he says. “I am an Indian musician.” About the young generation of musicians he says, “Among them, at least three dozen are very well-known young maestros. One of them, Anal Chatterjee is coming with me to this workshop,” Chakrabarty says.

The workshop will take place from March 11 to 13, at NCPA, Nariman Point. For more details check ncpamumbai.com