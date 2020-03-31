An online state of mind

Veena artiste Jayanthi Kumaresh was part of the Janatha Curfew Online Festival on March 22, organised by pianist Anil Srinivasan. “Although the lockdown weighs us down, we have to follow government guidelines,” says Jayanthi who has had to cancel many concerts. “My husband, violinist Kumaresh, and I were supposed to play at the Theatre de la Ville in Paris. I was also supposed to be part of the 17-concert tour at the performing art centres in the US. Organised by Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath was to join me on violin. Both these tours were cancelled,” says Jayanthi, who has created ‘The Journey Within’, a 12-minute musical rendition of her state of mind.

“Presenting my feelings on the veena is my way of self-expression. It will be released this week on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We have to get used to online concerts as the world goes increasingly digital. I am not saying this because Ramanavami festivals are cancelled this year. Musicians need a platform and in today’s scenario, virtual platforms are accessible.”

Jayanthi has earlier been part of many musical web series. With the aim of getting people getting Marghazhi ready before the music season in Chennai, Jayanthi had lessons on what to look for in a Carnatic concert and how to identify ragas.

Music across the world

“Everyone needs melody in life, especially in these distressing times,” says Hindustani vocalist Iman Das, who has trained more than 500 students across the globe. The Bengaluru-based singer was supposed to present a tribute to the ghazal singers of yesteryears in Whitefield. The tribute was cancelled because of the lockdown.

Das, who has been releasing singles and albums online for the last two years, is happy to use the virtual space to “connect with his students worldwide.”

Das has more than 200 students from across the globe including US, UK, Europe, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Dubai and India in his Omkar Music Academy. “We have to be grateful that we are all still singing from home given the grave crisis we are in. All my group classes are being conducted on Google Hangout and Zoom. It is rather amusing to see that people from my neighbourhood and students in Sweden are all now part of my online classes. Many IT professionals, doctors and theatre professionals abroad were apprehensive that the lockdown may cause their classes to be cancelled. I assured them that everything will go on. They were relieved, as they have more time for practice now.”

Das is not alone in giving online classes from home. “My wife, Snigdha Sinha, a Bharatanatya dancer, is also conducting classes through Skype.”