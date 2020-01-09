Welcome The DGTL Age

At a time when it is needed, Bengaluru’s music circuit gets a much needed reason to celebrate this weekend at the debut edition of the DGTL festival at Lalit Ashok. The Dutch electronic music festival, which started in 2013, has travelled across the globe and is now coming to India for a two-day blow-out featuring top-line international producer-DJs, groups and India’s best of the lot as well.

The focus of the event worldwide has been top-notch production value and stage design, plus art installations and “sustainable solutions”. Not only can you expect non-stop music from the likes of German techno duo Pan-Pot, Sven Vath, Austrian duo HVOB, percussionist-producer Youngr and Indian artistes like Sandunes, BLOT, Murthovic and Arjun Vagale, but also visuals, projections and sound quality that might just set a new benchmark in the Indian live music space.

DGTL director Gerke de Groot says about picking Bengaluru, “When we choose a new city, it is important that we find a strong local team that understands and values our concept and wants to bring it to life in their country. We also need to find a perfect location that fits our needs, and of course, there needs to be an enthusiastic audience. We are confident that Bangalore has all the ingredients to be the perfect new home for DGTL!”

On the artiste front, someone as well-travelled and seasoned in the electronic music space as Gaurav Malaker aka BLOT (he started out in 2007) is looking forward to see how DGTL makes its first impression. As for his own set, he says the audio-visual aspect of the music ensures that “the ultimate goal of every show is to give people a sensory experience.” He adds, “The beauty of festivals is in the opportunity to work with production professionals and visual artists. Their work can amplify a great set to make it larger than life. Slick production and resonating visuals pile on layers of sensory depth that makes festivals more than just a line-up.”

In addition to the music and a few art installations, DGTL takes a serious approach to making itself a sustainable festival. While it strives to become the most sustainable festival on the planet, at their Bengaluru edition they are taking measures such as reusable cups, 100% recyclable and reusable beverage cups made out of rice husk, tying up with waste reduction company Skrap and more. de Groot says, “We invest heavily in reducing our footprint. DGTL is a fully vegetarian festival and never uses single-use plastics.

We always use a smart energy plan to reduce our energy usage and impact and create a resource plan to make sure that almost everything we use at the festival, can be recycled or re-used. We think that we can show people that living more sustainable can be easy and fun. At our festival we think we can inspire people to implement change.”

DGTL Festival takes place on January 11 and 12 at The Lalit Ashok Hotel. Tickets: ₹ 3,752 (under 21) and ₹ 4378 (regular), via blr.dgtl.nl