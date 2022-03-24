‘Thirontharam’, a song for the capital of Kerala, tunes in with the city and its residents

The number will be followed by two more songs soon, all in praise of the district

‘Thirontharam’, an ode to Thiruvananthapuram, is striking a chord with those living in the city or hailing from the capital of Kerala. The musical snapshot of the city was conceptualised by social activist Abey George and his friends. Listen to why Palayam is a landmark in the city and what is special about Attukal, Beemapally and Kilimanoor. Bustling Chalai market, landscaped grounds of the Napier Museum, the Secretariat and University College are some of the places mentioned in the song. The lyrics touch upon the history, legacy and picturesque locales of the city and its contributions in the fields of education, social reforms, science and so on.

The team that worked on ‘Thirontharam’, a song that celebrates the capital of Kerala | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Abey wrote the song during the lockdown. Tired of the cliches making fun of the dialects in the district, Abey decided to capture the diversity and significance of Thiruvananthapuram. “It is almost as if the city is all about the dialect spoken in certain pockets of the district. In one way, it is shaming the language spoken by those living in rural areas and those who work on the land or earn their living from the sea,” he says.

He points out how the city’s vibrant food culture, its legacy as an educational centre of excellence and as the home of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the first Technopark in Kerala have often been ignored. “I wanted to celebrate the city,” he says.

Rooted in the city

Scored by Suveen Bala, the song has been rendered by singers, many of whom have roots in the city. The rousing number proudly acknowledges its rural dialects. Leading from the front, playback singer Jassie Gift roped in singers who were in the city to be a part of the song. Jassie explains that the song is the result of a group of friends putting their heads together to score the music, render it and capture apt visuals for it.

Stills from the recording of ‘Thironthoram’ song. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Playback singer Anwar says that it was fun to be part of the team of singers. “Jassi annan wanted me to sing and I was more than happy,” he adds. Actors Manju Pillai and Madhupal, musicians Ardhra Sajan and Gokul Govind are also among the singers.

Veterans like KS Chitra, MG Sreekumar, M Jayachandran, and Kallara Gopan who hail from Thiruvananthapuram could not be included as they were busy with programmes and recordings.

“Two more songs, written by Abey are on the anvil; we wish to include all of them and also younger singers like Vidhu Prathap, KS Harisankar, Aparna Rajeev and others in those songs,” says Suvin.

Actor Jagadeesh, one of the singers, says when he was requested to be a part of the song, he was only too happy to do it. He requested that the video be shot while he was recording as he had several shooting assignments lined up.

Produced by Devi Mohan, Shirley Stewart and Suju C Joseph, ‘Thirontharam’ was directed by George Sebastian. Devi says that the lyricist and producers are all friends and that is how they worked together for the music video.

Of the two songs that are being composed, one is a fast number and the other is slated to be a melodic song.