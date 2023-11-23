HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thermal and a quarter’s full circle

Thermal and a quarter is back in Chennai after a year and is ready to meet its ‘alligator fans’ at their performance in Bay 146 on Friday 

November 23, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh

Bruce Lee Mani and his band Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ) have been performing in Chennai for years. The frontman’s reference to an early gig in the city dates back to 2002 or 2003 when he performed inMuseum Theatre, Egmore.

The four-member band back will be back in the city at Bay 146 on November 24 at 9pm, performing a four-piece set from their portfolio of originals and re-imagined covers.

Mani says that the commitment to the rock and roll lifestyle is now a habit. “It is so hardwired in what we are and what we do. It does not matter whether there are a hundred thousand people in the crowd or if it is a hundred. There is no better time than when we are in a jam room, performing whether on a small Bay 146 stage or a large Bandland stage,” he says.

The band will soon be performing alongside iconic bands Deep Purple, Goo Goo Dolls and The War on Drugs at Bengaluru’s Bandland festival happening between December 16 and 17. “We call the time on stage ‘flying time’ because all the grunt work is invisible and behind the scenes. At the end of the day, it is just another gig,” says Bruce.

Bruce says that it felt like Bengaluru was slipping off the ‘rock map’ of the country because international bands briefly ignored the city but events like this have reiterated its position. It feels good to still be part of the scene,” he adds.

Is there a tradition since 1996 that the band continues to follow? Rudy David, TAAQ’s former bass player from Chennai would mutter a quick ‘Keep in touch’ after the members gather in a huddle before stepping on stage. That is something they continue to do.

ALSO READ
TAAQ: We are a product of Bangalore’s inclusivity

TAAQ is gearing up to meet fellow musicians and its ‘alligator fans’ in Chennai who know trivial details about the band’s songs and facts about its members that they themselves have forgotten.

TAAQ will be performing at Bay 146, The Savera Hotel at 9pm on November 24. For tickets, check insider.in

Related Topics

Chennai / The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.