The Weeknd teases new album in final chapter of ‘After Hours’ / ‘Dawn FM’ trilogy

A one-minute clip, posted on Instagram, takes fans on a surreal journey through the last four years of his musical career following the announcement of a September concert in Sao Paulo

Published - July 19, 2024 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the ‘Blinded by the Lights’ music video

A still from the ‘Blinded by the Lights’ music video | Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Weeknd

The Weeknd has set the stage for the final chapter of his After Hours / Dawn FM trilogy. Following the announcement of a September concert in Brazil featuring a “never-before-seen production,” he released a video teaser that hints at his upcoming project.

‘The Idol’ series review: A glitzy, chaotic sex and torture porn-packed look at absolutely nothing 

The one-minute clip, posted on Instagram, takes fans on a surreal journey through the last four years of his musical career. It features iconic elements from his previous works: the red suit and sunglasses from “Blinding Lights” and other tracks from his 2020 album After Hours, the old man imagery from Dawn FM, and the hooded characters from his After Hours Til Dawn tour. New visuals include a character wearing a mask resembling The Weeknd’s face and a young boy surrounded by white mannequins. The teaser’s hazy music, with synthesizers and layered Weeknd vocals, suggests remixes of both new and older material.

The video ends with sunlight illuminating the boy’s head, symbolizing a death-redemption-rebirth theme. This ties in with hints The Weeknd dropped in a June 2023 interview with Variety, where he discussed his HBO drama The Idol and hinted at new music. He mentioned, “I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy... The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called.”

HBO cancels ‘The Idol’ after controversial first season

The upcoming concert on September 7 at Sao Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS, produced by Live Nation, promises more revelations. The Weeknd has been largely out of the spotlight since his After Hours Til Dawn tour and his role in The Idol last summer. The North American and European stadium tour played to over 3 million people over two years, and fans seem excited over future prospects for the artist.

