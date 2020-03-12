Let the music take over

Kritin Adhia

Argenil, HanuMankind

March 14, 8 pm onwards

Liquid Lounge and Bar, Hyatt Centric, MG Road

Entry: Via RSVP – free for couples and women until 9 pm, ₹1,000 for stags

Electronic music duo Argenil, who were recently in the US in late 2019 for their debut North America tour with producer Troyboi, are about to bring the party this weekend to the Hyatt Centric hotel. Known for their high-energy amalgam of trap, hip-hop and Indian classical elements, Argenil’s “Hindustani trap” will also feature a guest on stage, hip-hop artist HanuMankind. Although the rapper released his own EP Kalari in December last year, this collaboration is part of Argenil’s ever evolving live sets. Expect their most well-heard bangers such as ‘She Did It’ and ‘Dholna’, amongst others. Producer-percussionist Rohit Gandhi and guitarist-DJ Anil Prasad turn up with everything from saxophone to tabla and guitars on stage and this show, hosted as part of Vh1 Supersonic Club Nights, is likely no different for the duo.

Dynamite Disco Club

March 14, 9 pm onwards

Foxtrot House of Subculture, Koramangala

Entry: Via RSVP, plus ₹1,000 cover charge

About five years since he moved to Bengaluru from Kochi, DJ-producer Stalvart John completes a milestone in the city and heads on a victory lap with this party-starting disco and dance music. Celebrating three years since he launched his radio show Dynamite Disco Club on online community radio Boxout.fm, Stalvart is taking the sound from the radio speakers to the club PA this weekend. Dynamite Disco Club will feature not just Stalvart John spinning his best edits, but also electronic music producer Sourfunk aka Vaibhav S Narayan and the live debut of DJ-producer DataBass aka Sujoy Banerjee. Expect globetrotting tunes from Stalvart, who is likely to reflect his selections for the radio show by bringing on the roots of soul, funk, disco and house.

Lojal

March 15, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹300, plus ₹400 cover charge, via Insider.in

After a launch gig in Mumbai, Manipur-bred, Bengaluru-bred multi-instrumentalist and producer-singer Martin Haokip aka Lojal will have a special homecoming show for his new album Phase. Pronounced ‘loyaal’, Haokip will be joined by his live band to bring to life a vulnerable, genre-shifting record that was released on February 29. Haokip says about the record, “Phase is a brisk yet chaotic walk in the shoes of the artiste, where it is left to the listener to resonate with the uneasiness, rage, pain and insecurity in their own space.” The artiste will be joined by some of the freshest names in the city’s music circuit, including R&B/pop artist Huyana, R&B artist Mineral and funky pop-rock band Paula and the Associates.

