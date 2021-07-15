The unstoppable MLV

15 July 2021 18:26 IST

The celebrated vocalist and her intrepid journey to a remote village in Kerala for a concert

It was the late 1990s and I was in Easwari Lending Library in Avvai Shanmugam Salai peering into some old Tamil magazines. Suddenly my eyes fell upon a page with a photograph of M.L. Vasanthakumari. Since she is one of my favourite artistes, I dropped everything and sat down on the floor between the racks to read the piece. MLV was narrating an incident that happened early in her career.

A concert invite had come from an obscure village in Kerala, but there was no family elder to accompany her to it. MLV was very keen to go, so her parents finally decided that her elderly ghatam accompanist would be her chaperone. A team was put together and a telegram sent out to the organiser confirming acceptance.

The artistes travelled by train to the town closest to the concert venue. On getting there, they found nobody to receive them. After waiting awhile, MLV made enquiries about how to reach the village. She was informed that the only option was to hire a cart to get to the river, cross it by boat, then walk to the village. The ghatam artiste was all for going back, but MLV would not give in. And so they hired a cart and set off. It was getting late for the concert and when they reached the river they had to wait quite a while for a boat. Eventually, they made it to the other side and then set out on a long walk, their path lit by a flaming torch that the boatman had provided. They did not hope to reach the venue at the scheduled time. The team, even the intrepid MLV, was quite sure that there would be no one in the audience when they finally reach.

But they were in for a surprise. The entire village and, going by the number of people present, probably from surrounding villages too, was patiently waiting. Of course, nobody knows why they had not thought it necessary to receive the artistes at the station. Equally startling was their confidence that the performers would eventually reach, no matter how late. MLV and team quickly got ready for the concert, which went on till late in the night. It ended with thunderous applause from the audience. Just as MLV finished singing the final piece, someone hastily pressed a bag of cash into her hand. And before she and her fellow artistes had got off the stage, everyone had left. Then began the return journey — by foot, boat, cart, and train. All along, the elderly ghatam artiste had worried about all the dire eventualities and how to face MLV’s mother in case something untoward happened.

I chuckled heartily on reading this article. This was in the late 1990s, so there was no question of taking a picture of the page on a cell phone. I also somehow did not think of buying the magazine. I even forgot to note the publication’s name and date. Just the story has remained with me.

A couple of months later I happened to meet MLVs husband, ‘Vikatam’ Krishnamurthy, at his home in Mandaveli. I mentioned the episode to him, and he smiled and said, “It was so typical of MLV, adventurous in spirit, to sportingly go off to Kerala based on a vague telegram invite. And it was so typical of her to have made a success of it as well.” I agreed entirely with him.

