DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are set to perform at Sunburn Goa

December 28, 2022 02:39 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Even before the New Year party revellers descend on Goa, EDM fans are set to take over the Vagator Beach. Sunburn Festival, to be held there from December 28 to 30 features a popular lineup of DJs including the popular DJ brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios aka Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike this year.

Going gaga over the festival they have been regulars at, over the past years, the 2015-No 1-ranked ( DJ Magazine) brothers say, “It’s an incredible festival. The fans at Sunburn are some of the most insane so this is going to be a wild show. We’re super excited about how this party is going to go down.”

Fondness for India

The Greek-Belgian brothers Dimitri and Michael visited India almost every year till the pandemic struck. Admitting that getting back felt a little strange at first, they are happy to be on the road and touring again. “We missed the fans! We’re all in this together right now and the only way we are going to get back to how life was before this is by sticking together. For us, it’s been a change because we are so used to being on the road for weeks at a time, travelling and playing shows, so we’ve had to adjust just like the rest of the world has,” says Dimitri.

Like most musicians, they have utilised the break to rejuvenate and be creative. “The pandemic gave touring musicians an unprecedented opportunity to write new music with so much free time. We are used to being flexible and trying to keep a routine on the road to keep us in the best state physically and mentally, and that is especially important during all of this. People should continue to exercise, eat healthily and spend time communicating with their friends and family. The most important thing in all of this is people’s health and well-being,” adds Dimitri.

Having started DJing early, Dimitri left home to pursue work in European holiday resorts, before landing in Ibiza. Michael joined him subsequently. A few years later, they got back home and built their studio from where their pursuits snowballed. Commenting on the partnership Dimitri says, “As brothers, we’ve had a lifetime together growing up so we know each other in and out. We know how to work together but also how to work apart when needed.”

The brothers also pursue solo projects; Michael just released his latest solo single ‘Awaking’ with Asher Swissa. Dimitri also does a lot of solo releases on his label House of House with the most recent being ‘The Drop’ with David Guetta, Azteck and Nicole Scherzinger.

Acting chops

For Dimitri, acting is a big career direction alongside music. He has been working on the comic franchise Alien Samurai Dino Warriors. “I’ve always been a huge fan of comic books and superheroes, so putting together such a project with a talented team has been rewarding. I’m also passionate about acting and have been working on that side of my career and developing my craft. Being involved on different sets and working with highly skilled actors/actresses in the film industry has taught me a lot about showcasing different themes, and I think that has had a knock-on effect on our music,” says Dimitri who worked alongside stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Bouncer and Sylvester Stallone in Rambo.

Michael launched his Green Room label which is linked to his love for urban music and he’s passionate about cooking too.

“Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will always be at the centre of what we do, and through exploring these avenues we’re able to bring new things to the table which means we can keep innovating and giving the fans something fresh. We’re in such a privileged position that allows us to explore our different creative passions. As artistes, it’s important to keep pushing forward, and we both have an innate desire to follow our passions,” say the brothers.

Familiar with the music of AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain and Anoushka Shankar, the duo feels it would be fun doing a movie. “Acting is already a career I’m pursuing. I’ve just had my first lead role in the movie H4Z4RD, which followed an appearance in the final instalment of Jurassic World Dominion. So, it could be a cool project. I’m also pretty close with Salman Khan, who is an amazing guy, so I hope one day I can feature in one of his films.”

ADVERTISEMENT