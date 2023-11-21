‘The Student Project’ grooms singers to perform on stage and in studio

November 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Chennai-based singer Deepika Karthik Kumar had a penchant for writing poems and composing songs from her school days. However, little did she know then that her passion would lead her to lauch a student project.

Deepika, who holds a Master’s in human genetics, inherited the musical gene from her Carnatic singer- grandmother.

Apart from training under Lakshmi Krishnamurthy (student of K.S. Narayanswamy), veteran vocalists Seetharama Sharma and Jyothishmathi Sheejith, and a year-long course in voice culture from Ananth Vaidyanathan, Deepika has majored in Carnatic music and also learnt the veena.

Deepika, who is currently learning Hindustani music from Sarita Pathak Yajurvedi, started teaching music in 2016. She says, “Be it for stage performances or studio recordings, I believe in perfecting them in swarasthanam, voice culture and singing with emotion”.

The ideation of ‘The Student Project’, an initiative for music learners to experience the process of singing, composing, studio recording and stage presentation, was organic.

Deepika says, “During the pandemic, my students got to perform in an online programme where each sang a line of Subramania Bharati’s ‘Pagaivanukkarulvai’, which I set to raga Bageshri. That is when I felt the composition could be taken to the next level by recording it live in the studio. The students were excited about the new experience, and they got to understand and learn a lot of technicalities that go into singing in a studio.”

She soon collaborated with Babu Subash Chandar, her co-teacher, Archana’s husband, and a lyricist. They chose his poem Yaan, whose lyrics allowed each of the 10 singers to sing a line or two each. “We had to give our class an identity and thus evolved ‘The Student Project’.

“When I went to judge at a school competition, I found a talented tabla player, roped him in as the percussionist, and collaborated with an upcoming music arranger Sai Aditya, for Yaan. My young students also gave their creative inputs,” recalls Deepika.

Deepika also formed a band, Kadhaigal — Stories of everyday life — where songs set to Carnatic and Hindustani ragas are backed by cross-genre musical arrangement.

Kadhaigal and The Student Project were launched early this year at Aura Studios, T. Nagar.

Deepika has also written the lyrics, sung and co-composed Maarum Urave from Vezham, starring Ashok Selvan, Janani and Aishwarya Menon, and co-sung the hugely popular ear-worm ‘Pickle’ song composed by singer Bindhumalini for the Kannada movie — Aachar & Co.

Further on, The Student Project plans to collaborate annually with budding lyricists, music arrangers, video editors, and music producers.

The Student Project’s next show

The Student Project opens a show, ‘The Indie Junction’ on December 1 at the Medai. The show presents three bands/artistes — Kadhaigal, Consonance Collective by Aditya Ganesh and Kanavugal by Shridhar Ramesh. The Indian Choral Ensemble chamber, directed by Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasagam, also features. Tickets are available at bookmyshow.com

