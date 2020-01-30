‘The Stringmasters’ meet again

Instruments Intertwined: Musicians Jayanthi Kumaresh and Anil Srinivasan join hands for Aalaap’s upcoming edition of The Stringmasters. Seven years ago, vainika Jayanthi Kumaresh and pianist Anil Srinivasan took the stage together for the first time. What followed was what the artistes call magical, so magical that they’ve continued to collaborate on diverse platforms ever since.

“It was in London, I remember. The synergy we found between the veena and the piano was a revelation even to us. It was like old friends meeting after a longtime,” recalls Jayanthi.

Performing all over the globe, this weekend sees them in Bengaluru, exploring further uncharted territory in the show, The Stringmasters. The concept by Aalaap’s Akhila Krishnamurthy, it debuted in New Delhi and celebrates the ‘intertwining’ of the two instruments.

“Both musical systems lend itself to exploration, when it comes to notes and developing ideas. This is what coming together means,” Anil explains.

“Our instruments represent two classical systems of thought and artistry. As both are string instruments, they have a natural resonance for each other that we discovered almost by accident, resulting in our collaboration. This performance will go beyond structural definition, this performance,” says Anil.

It’s only natural, then, that the creative output is presented as a kutcheri. After all, the format is where both are most comfortable, allowing them to integrate at the deepest and most intuitive of levels in order to explore what they call the instruments’ ‘design.’

Anil Srinivasan | Photo Credit: mail pic

“Design is a tricky word, with multiple connotations. Here, we aim to break barriers and draw audiences out of their artistic comfort zones. They might question what an instrument like the veena will do alongside a piano?,” smiles Jayanthi.

Joined by Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam and Pramath Kiran on the tabla and morsing, The Stringmasters will possibly see the artistes engage with the audience through some of their favourite ragams – Kaapi, Kantaamani, and Chakravaham. The goal, however, is to showcase a myriad of emotions through the repertoire that evolves on stage.

“Planning a concert can often cause the presentation to become too contrived. Art, you see, is something that happens naturally. When Anil and I take the stage, we tend to let the music speak, allowing the instruments to express as they are,” points out Jayanthi.

Anil can’t agree more. “Hopefully, what the audience takes away is an integrated and holistic listening experience,” he adds.

“Artistes like Anil and Jayanthi are rooted in the classical and yet are constantly looking within their music to engage with audiences in a genre-neutral ambience. For audiences willing to foray into arts, they are the perfect place to start,” says Akhila.

The Stringmasters will be held on February 1 (6:30 p.m.) at the Jagriti Theatre, Bengaluru. For tickets log on to www.bookmyshow.com.