The stage is set for some music

Macha Gharibian Trio

November 22 and 23, 9.30 pm onwards

Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield

Entry: ₹500 (standing), ₹1,000 (sitting), via windmillscraftworks.com

Singer, pianist and composer Macha Gharibian is of Armenian origin, but shuttles between New York and Paris as a jazz artist extraordinaire. A classically trained pianist, who has composed for both theatre and film, Gharibian’s work is informed by wandering — whether it is honing Armenian folk songs or crossing over to jazz fusion. Currently on a tour throughout the country, the artist will perform a trio set on two nights in Bangalore’s Windmills Craftworks. Her trio includes drummer Dré Pallemaerts and guitarist David Potaux-Razel. Albums such as Mars and Trans Extended take listeners into new sonic terrain, even as Gharibian retains a bit of the typically French style of jazz, plus the experimental nature embedded in all New York artistes.

Isheeta Chakrvarty

November 24, 7 pm onwards

Atta Galatta, Koramangala

Entry: ₹500, via eventshigh.com

Mumbai-based, Kolkata-bred vocalist and fusion artist Isheeta Chakrvarty will perform an hour long set in Bengaluru this week, amidst the intimate setting provided by Atta Galatta bookstore. Chakrvarty, who has performed at festivals in Spain, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Mexico over the last five years, recently released her tribute to qawwali legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. On ‘Mustt Mustt’, Chakrvarty — along with a string section and a jazz band — performs a rousing version of ‘Dam Mast Mast’. From qawwalis, thumris to modern jazz and pop, Chakrvarty brings together worlds both traditional and modern to create a seamless fusion, featuring pianist-keyboardist Niranjan Joshi and guitarist-bassist Raghuraman Ramasubramanian.

Syncopate 002 ft Unnayanaa & Shaiflai

November 23, 9 pm onwards

Capri Gastrobar, St Marks Road

Entry: Guestlist via Facebook

As part of a new monthly residency initiated by Bengaluru- based seasoned DJ, producer and experimental artist Unnayanaa aka Prashanth Pallemoni, Syncopate kicks into gear with its second edition, held this week at Capri Gastrobar. Unnayanaa brings to the dance floor strains of electronic music across decades, but focuses on blending South Asian and Afro influences. He will be joined by DJ and producer Shaiflai aka Shayantani C Gupta. Within a year of enrolling for a DJ course, Gupta has started DJing just earlier this year. Armed with her love for everyone from Groove Armada to Daft Punk to Four Tet. Get set for deep house with ethnic influences, techno and electronica.