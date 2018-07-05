The song of her life

more-in

Her dulcet voice traverses a range that is admirable, her pitch perfection mirrors a meditative focus, and her imaginative phrases in raga and swara kalpana is proof of her fertile canvas. Sangeetha Kalarathna M.S. Sheela, the renowned Carnatic vocalist looks back at her long innings as a reward for her determination and focus. The prolific vocalist has performed at celebrated classical platforms around the world, she also has trained over 500 students, an equally sincere effort to take forward a time-honoured style. She has released nearly 300 audio recordings in the classical and devotional genres, perhaps the largest collection by an artiste.

Yet another feather in her cap now is her being the recepient of the Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her lifetime contributions to the field of music. Ask Sheela how she feels: “It’s a milestone, and I am elated. Every award reiterates a bigger responsibility towards the art form. Carnatic music has given me the power to pass on the true values of the genre as passed on by my guru R.K. Srikantan. While I dedicate this award to my guru and Karnataka where I was born and brought up, I am grateful to my husband B.K. Ramaswamy who has been an encouraging force in my journey.”

Sitting amidst the awards that occupy most of the wall space in her home, Sheela relives some of the best moments music has offered, a “humbling experience” as she puts it, right from the word go. “As a five year old I had entered the portals of Akashavani for taking part in dramas. I won the All India Radio competitions as a 15-year-old and became a graded artiste. By 27, I bagged an A-Grade, and in early 1990s I became the first woman in Karnataka to receive an A-Top in Carnatic, followed by A-Top in Sugama Sangeeta!,” says Sheela.

In 1997, she received the 'Outstanding Senior Female Vocalist' from the Madras Music Academy, while the film world too recognised her for ‘Best Female Playback 1997-98’ from the Karnataka State Film Chambers for T.S. Nagabharana’s Vimochane, music composed by the violinist L.Vaidyanathan .

But the vocalist wouldn’t continue with playback, even though blessed with a rich voice. She feels that the texture of voice for Carnatic vocal and the rendition of film songs are way too different. Moreover, she wanted to devote all her time to become a classical musician. Sheela’s academic achievements are no less, as she has a M.A. Music from Bangalore University, and she continues to be a guest lecturer.

The schooling

Although music was a familiar ground with her vocalist mother M.N. Rathna, she never imagined her perseverance would yield such a rich harvest of respectability. “It is my guru's blessings, as I was immersed in his melodies for five decades. People often asked me why I continued going to classes even as an established artiste. However, I believe that there is no ‘age or stature bar’ to refine one’s knowledge,” says Sheela.

Sheela had landed up with Srikantan as a student only because excessive freedom and liberties with her mother could not tie her down to serious music classes at home. “I grew up breathing music. Seeing my mother often on stage I too yearned to be there.My mother had anyway decided that an external guru was the answer to my musical call,” says Sheela.

“I was fortunate as my guru never approved easily. He would make me learn a major kriti in all its details for nearly three months. Only when he said ‘yes’ could we take it up for recordings or concerts,” says Sheela. Her guru’s discipline and time management is a known fact in the music circles. “I remember I was once shown the door for being late, as he said it would upset the classes of other students. He propagated good values, both in life and music pathantara,,” says Sheela.

The sahitya written by Srikantan’s students themselves were explained in detail for understanding the bhava and flow. “Once we learnt the sangatis, we had to notate them perfectly to showcase the differences in each line accurately. This, Srikantan insisted, would open up the sahitya for analysing the raga-bhava and the swara prayogas (usage) signature to each scale,” says Sheela. “This is the way in which we analysed how ghana ragas as Kalyani, Todi or Bhairavi have the potential for longer exposition compared to lighter ones such as Janaranjani, Poorna Chandrika or Nalina Kanthi that can be explained succinctly,” she says.

The Srikantan schooling, though, disagreed with blind parroting as manodharma or inventive explorations ‘take forward the song with newer connotations’.

“I have brought in some more features into my teaching methodology where I insist on students developing the art of raga samyojane or tuning dasa sahitya, or other devotional numbers. This is to help broaden their imaginative contours,” says Sheela.

As for schooling, Sheela although believes in one-on-one lessons that “open up a thorough understanding”, she concedes that “online classes” is the next best option, with disciples keeping busy schedules.

“Listening to different styles makes up an important weekly lesson for students, just as I honour the time-honoured concert format,” she adds.