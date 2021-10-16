The song ‘Azal’ is an ode to first love

16 October 2021 16:49 IST

Sung by Shraddha Sharma and written by Nikhil Swaroop, the track’s music video was released recently

An endearing track, Azal — meaning ‘eternal’ or ‘from the beginning’ in Urdu — is a song about first love. It brings together Delhi-based singer/songwriter Nikhil Swaroop and Youtube singer Shraddha Sharma. Written and composed by Nikhil, Azal is Shraddha’s first original release. The music video directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Pulkit Kalra and his team at Pulkitxx portrays the innocence of love between a boy and girl as they pass letters and gifts to each other.

Nikhil Swaroop | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Having made a mark with his debut tracks Sitaron Ka Saaya and Mann Ae Mann. Nikhil wrote Azal as a reminder of the first time he fell in love with a classmate at the age of 11. Shraddha has been in the music field since 2011; she is not only one of the first Youtubers, but has also worked with A.R Rahman, Shaan, Mithoon and Badshah.

Produced by ace musician Keshav Dhar, the song’s arrangement takes listeners through a journey of emotions. “Azal is as beautiful for me as the person who has written it and I feel lucky to have my name associated with this composition. I hope people can feel the same love listening to it as we felt while making it,” says Shradhha who connects with audiences through her heartfelt covers.

Released on October 15, the video is out on Shraddha’s YouTube channel and is also available for streaming/downloading on all major platforms.