Classical music’s changing contours

03 December 2020 18:06 IST

How the pandemic has changed the creation and consumption of music

Veteran violinist N. Rajam said, “Never in my performing life of more than 65 years have I ever seen such a long period of time without concerts.” The world of classical music, Carnatic and Hindustani, may indeed witness irreversible changes in the future; this stagnant phase has shaken up organisers and performers alike. As sitarist Purbayan Chatterji puts it, “We have witnessed history in the making, and a new ecosystem is already in place.”

Classical music in any case is already beset with problems. In the North, to enumerate a few, there are vastly inflated artiste fees which made even the model of ticketed concerts unsustainable; and, in an attempt to increase audiences, the issue of corporate sponsors calling the shots on content and opting for the high visibility of only star artistes.

A common problem in both North and South has been the shortage of platforms for new talent. This has definitely changed with the pandemic, with many promising artistes getting noticed online. Their presence will impact future festival line-ups.

Platform for new talents

Says Carnatic flautist Shashank Subramanyam, “I think many newer performers will come up who are easier to deal with and who ask lower fees; artistes with difficult demands may be dropped.” Purbayan adds, “To a large extent, nepotism will end; popularity is today being judged online, it will be more democratic now.”

According to Mumbai-based Shashi Vyas, founder of Pancham Nishad, “The future of Hindustani music depends on three factors — finance, content and visibility. Those who desired visibility have made available their music for free. The need for finances will determine if fee structures remain the same while content will remain untouched if artistes don’t feel threatened and make changes.”

“A reduction in artiste fees is anticipated,” says Purbayan. “I think the fee will be different for broadcasting rights.” According to Vyas, artiste fees should be reduced as a matter of mutual convenience. “After all, organisers are only the bridge between the artiste and the audience.” Vocalist Manjusha Patil agrees, “For a performer, an audience is more important; fee is secondary.”

Monetary issues

With the pandemic severely impacting the economy, there is less money available with corporates and state patrons now. As a result, a few organisers may opt out, as ticket sales alone cannot cover concert costs. Says Manjusha, “There will definitely be fewer long, big festivals. Instead of three-day events with 9-12 artistes, there may now be one-day events. There will be a shift to more small baithaks. Performers crave for a live audience; it’s not only about how many people you reach out to.”

But Dubai-based Dr. Sathish Kumar of Rajalakshmi Fine Arts, which organises festivals in Coimbatore, Chennai and West Asia, disagrees. “I feel once live festivals resume and when people feel safe, the number of artistes will be the same.” For the Chennai Season, 13 organisers are coming together. One wonders if this collaboration will continue.

Young, tech-savvy artistes will be able to make the most of digital platforms. Online shows will probably continue even when physical concerts increase. “Artistes are trying to carve out their own spaces online; each one of us has some pluses, which we are trying to put out,” says Carmatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan.

Given the large number of online concerts, the attention span of listeners has reduced, resulting in concerts of shorter duration, but Manjusha says, “The duration began to be reduced in pre-Corona times; this will be the new norm even for live concerts.” Purbayan points how in the past artistes glorified the fact that they needed time to warm up. “You cannot afford to do this in virtual concerts as listeners will move on.”

However, both Dr. Radha Bhaskar of Chennai-based Mudhra Arts and Dr. Sathish think that the duration of Carnatic live concerts will not change. Says Sudha, “Listening online, in chunks, one has a different attention span. In a concert hall, the effect of the same artiste’s performance will be different, so I don’t think the duration will be reduced.”

With the audience now spread across the world, with different expectations and knowledge levels, the content and perhaps even the format of presentation may change. Many popular young musicians are presenting their music in a more inclusive way.

Physical concerts will also be broadcast; ‘phy-igital’ festivals are already happening such as the recent Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Festival in Hyderabad, the Harivallabh Festival to take place in Jalandhar on December 27, and the Kalakshetra festival from December 21.

As Purbayan says, “When the art itself is threatened, the norms change; new doors open up.”

