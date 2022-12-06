The rousing notes of Street Surrender

December 06, 2022 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The chirping of birds at sunrise being drowned by the blaring horns of vehicles whizzing by is a regular phenomenon in city life. In such a scenario, when a singer on the street breaks into a kirtan or abhang that rises above the din, it comes as a breadth of fresh air. These nomadic singers travel round various parts of cities, sustaining themselves on the contributions of generous souls who respond to their music.

How would it be to hear their musical expressions in the closed environs of a creative space, with a focussed audience? This thought led to an evening of music titled ‘Street Surrender’, where two bards Ambanna and Ramachandra featured in a collaboration between Aalaap and Ashvita Art Gallery.

Pacy rendition

The harmonium and tabla kept pace with the powerful voice of Ambanna as he cast a spell on the listeners with his fast-paced rendition of the popular Brindavan Sarang composition ‘Hari Mhana Tumhe Govinda Mhana’. The tempo slowed down to a melodic plane with the song ‘Sada enna hrudaya dalli’, a popular song in the Hindustani musical circuit, which was rendered by Ambanna with devotional fervour, even while maintaining the classicism of the composition.

The raw energy and rustic quality of Ramachandra’s voice was a distinct contrast to Ambanna’s refined rendition. From the prayer ‘Shantakaram bhujagasayanam ‘ to the concluding song ‘Bhagyada lakshmi baramma’, his total sublimation to his art, and the resultant emotional outpouring of music, struck an emotional chord.

Vast repertoire

Hailing from Kodla village in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, the two artistes belong to a traditional family of street artistes, and grew up learning and imbibing their musical heritage from their parents. The vast repertoire of abhangs and kirtans they sing — ranging from the compositions of Namdev, Thukaram and Akka Mahadevi — has been passed on to them through the oral tradition.

The singers shifted base to Chennai many years ago, to find sustenance with their art. They travel to different parts of the city every morning between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., singing and earning their livings. “We are the last to follow this tradition. It is a tough life, which is why our children are being educated to pursue different professions, they say.

The full-throated singing of Ramachandra and Ambanna needs more such platforms to foster a tradition. Like the Manganiyars who found acceptance in the performance circuit, the folk tradition that Ramachandra and Ambanna are keeping alive also needs support in the form of opportunities to perform.

The author is a Chennai-based freelance writer.