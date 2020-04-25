Lockdown music Music

The Rolling Stones unveil quarantine song ‘Living in a ghost town’

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the new track finds the band grappling with COVID-19 isolation

The iconic band The Rolling Stones have unveiled their new track ‘Living in a ghost town’ that they worked on during COVID-19 isolation. The number, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, finds the band grappling with isolation, reports billboard.com.

“So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now,” Jagger said in a statement about the song’s timing. “We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is — it’s called ‘Living in a ghost town’,” added the band’s frontman.

Apart from a live rendition of ‘She’s a rainbow’ from 2017’s Honk compilation album, the surprise track marks The Rolling Stones’ first proper studio single since their 2016 cover album, Blue and Lonesome.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 1:02:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/the-rolling-stones-quarantine-song-living-in-a-ghost-town-written-by-mick-jagger-and-keith-richards-is-about-covid-19-isolation/article31431076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY