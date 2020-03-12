Return of the Intronaut

It is about a 20-hour sojourn in the air from Los Angeles to Bengaluru and it trips out guitarist and vocalist Sacha Dunable that they have travelled to “the other side of the planet” a couple of times already. Leading progressive metal band Intronaut, who were supposed to perform at Bangalore Open Air on March 21 at Yelahanka.

But, Bangalore Open Air announced on Wednesday afternoon that it was postponing the festival to sometime in the summer of 2020 owing to “concerns over the spread of Covid-19”. Bands including Intronaut, Kalmah and The Down Troddence were on the line-up. Owing to directives from the Bureau of Immigration, visas were suspended for two of the artistes scheduled to perform at the metal festival on March 21 — headliners Marduk (since their drummer is a German citizen) and German metal band Beyond the Black. A statement released on social media by the organisers added, “This is not a cancellation but a re-scheduling of the festival. All existing tickets will be valid for the new festival date in 2020 that will be announced as per the government’s directive and post consultation (sic) with the relevant authorities”.

About their concert here, Dunable says, “It is always a real trip going there. Every time we go, we hang out with so many nice people and it does not feel that foreign. We are walking around and see a cow in the street. I think that is pretty interesting.”

The band – known for its highly technical brand of metal that is layered with psychedelic intent – first visited India in 2009 for a couple of shows. This was followed by a more recent performance in Bengaluru itself in 2017. It was a treat to the ears of anyone who digs heavy music to see Intronaut launch explosive songs such as ‘Fast Worms’ in 2017, but their show at a college festival was momentarily disrupted by a busted guitar amplifier. Dunable recounts the issue when reminded, but says that malfunctioning gear is an issue all over the world. “It is not like, ‘Oh India with their broken guitar amps!’ I mean, that has happened in Mexico, and in America. That is not that big a deal.”

Intronaut is coming down all the way just for one show – which allows Dunable to joke about the situation, “It is like we are in the air. We are in the air for longer than we are in the country.” But they are arriving with their latest record Fluid Existential Inversions, released on February 28 via America’s longstanding label Metal Blade. It features crushing rhythmic patterns and near-unpredictable guitar work, along with vocals that range from growls to fervent pleas. The song titles (‘Pangloss’, ‘Cubensis’, ‘Contrapasso’) itself carry forward Intronaut’s verbosity, which Dunable says comes from fellow guitarist David Timnick. “Dave writes most of the lyrics and comes up with just the overall written content. And he and Joe (Lester, bassist) are really well-read. Plus, we are all well-travelled, so I think that he picks up a lot of stuff from books he reads or stuff like that.”

Fluid Existential Inversions marked their first release since 2015’s The Direction of Last Things. By the time Intronaut were three years into promoting their previous album, Dunable says it was time to step off the cycle, even if just to rest. He says about the time the decade that Intronaut spent pushing themselves into writing, recording and releasing material, followed by regular touring, “It is fun, we still enjoy it but then you finish these tours and come back and people are like, ‘Can you make your next record?’ We say, yes, because we want to make another record. It is not like we are slaves to the record company or something. But we were kind of going super hard for over 10 years.”

Even now, Dunable says they are coming back into it – in the midst of their first US tour before they fly to Bengaluru, but with enough caution to not repeat exhaustion. “We are not really committing to too much travelling and performing and stuff. There is just no reason to burn ourselves out again,” the guitarist adds.

The last time they were here, they did get to spend a full day in the city, but Dunable’s not so sure of the plan this time. “I would love to have an excuse to stay longer,” he says. As for their set-list at Bangalore Open Air, Dunable promises new material as well as the charged up well-known songs. “We’ll bring it for you and we’ll play as much as we can.”

