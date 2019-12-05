The potter’s passion

Giridhar Udupa’s huge music hall has a wall full of shining ghatams. You start counting and give up because it crosses a hundred. On the other end there are percussion instruments collected from all over the world. There are tags, badges, and entry passes of all the events that he has participated in, artistically tied around shelf columns. The wardrobes have neatly stacked files, labelled and numbered. “I a meticulous hoarder of all things related to my music. I don’t discard anything. That’s my world. I have photos and newspaper clippings from the first concert till now. Basically, data of 25 - 30 years,” explains acclaimed ghatam artiste, Giridhar Udupa, who takes me around this new space in his home.

Giridhar Udupa -- equally conversant with khanjira and morsing -- is a globe trotter. He straddles the carnatic world as well as the western music world with equal ease. Top carnatic artistes want him as their accompanist, just as Jazz and flamenco bands do. The talented performer has recently been given the A grade by All India Radio, perhaps the youngest ghatam artiste to get it.

You have been given the A grade by All India Radio, perhaps the youngest ghatam artiste to get it. What does it mean to you?

It is the biggest thing in my life. All India Radio has been such a huge force in our lives and to me, it’s great achievement. This is one place where only merit works. My father, Ullur Nagendra Udupa, a mridangam player himself, could not apply beyond B grade. If I have been given an A grade at my age, I cannot think of anything bigger than this.

You have performed world over, you have shared stage with legendary performers, but yet, why is this A grade from AIR so important for a musician?

When they communicated to me that I have received the A grade, I was in France. I couldn’t help crying. In India, All India Radio is the only institution that gives grades. Even Sangeet Natak Akademi which means a lot to an artiste, gives an award. I felt happy and proud because this is recognition by the Indian government for a classical musician.

You started out as a student of mridangam, and later switched over to ghatam. How was this transition?

The change over took place when I was nine years old. My father, Ullur Nagendra Udupa, started teaching me the mridangam when I was four years old. I used to go with him for all his concerts. Basavanagudi G. Nataraj and R.K. Suryanarayana used to take me along with them. It requires so much stamina to play for three hours. They trusted me and gave me the opportunity even when I was a little boy. But gradually mridangam faded out and ghatam stepped into my life. The transition didn’t affect me much, since it was still percussion.

Though you were trained by your father initially, you later went to Sukanya Ramgopal and Suresh Vaidyanathan to take advanced lessons. Three different teachers, three worldviews – was it difficult?

My father was diligent and meticulous. I used to follow his lessons exactly. I never deviated from it. My dream was to learn from Vikku Vinayakram, the legendary ghatam exponent, but back then going to Chennai was such a big thing, unlike now. It almost seemed like it was a journey to some foreign land. Vocalists Saralaya sisters and percussionist H.S. Sudhindra told me to approach Sukanya Ramgopal. It is indeed my good fortune that she agreed to teach me.

She was like a mother to me. I thought I had good training, but it was only after I went to her did I realize I knew nothing. She taught me what it was to play a ghatam. She fed me, looked after me with care… I have enjoyed being her student.

I got a scholarship from the ministry of HRD, and then I decided to learn under Suresh Vaidyanathan. His approach was totally different. It helped me a lot in expanding my horizon.

Both of them were unique in their own ways. Their techniques and aesthetics were distinct. Sukanya madam is the best and most authentic exponent of the Vikku Vinayakram school. Suresh Vaidyanathan also learnt from the mridangam maestro Umayalapuram Sivaraman, so in his style there is the double gumki. My playing is a combination of both their styles. Now I am trying to bring new sounds into my playing. The sound of the ghatam is limited and hence I am trying to incorporate the techniques of hand percussion. This will add a new dimension to ghatam playing.

Did Sukanya Ramgopal’s aesthetics bother you? I ask this because she had to change a few things because she was a woman playing the male instrument.

Not even for a minute did I think about it. Ever. She may have changed certain techniques, but as I said before, she is the most authentic practitioner of the Vikku bani.

About 20 years ago, you started Laya Taranga. Then it was unique, but it has been followed by several such percussion ensembles. How does it continue to remain relevant?

The well-known drummer Arun and I are school mates. We studied together from class six. We love percussion immensely and in 1998 we were thinking what more we could do with it.

That’s when we felt we could do a talavadya, percussion ensemble. At that time, there were not many people doing it; we felt we should bring in new sound, new energy. Laya Taranga was born.

We are inspired by different masters, different genres, and multiple inspirations. We have tried to bring all of that into Laya Taranga.

However, what makes Laya Taranga unique is our friendship. We share so much joy that it reflects in the music that we make.

You have performed with Jazz, Flamenco and several other genres of music. In the process what have you gained, and what have you lost?

I haven’t lost, but only gained. Playing classical music gives me the maximum energy. It takes me to my peak and in that state I feel I can accomplish everything, personal or musical. It is because of this great energy that classical music bestows upon me, I can try my hand at other forms. It is challenging to play for Hindustani, because, you have to emulate the tabla. There was a concert at Gate Way of India – the artistes were Amjad Ali Khan, Shivkumar Sharma, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Ronu Majumdar. They threw a challenge at me, and later I won their appreciation for taking it well. I love challenges, it forces me to move beyond my limits.

There is this common perception that playing for Jazz is easy. That’s not true. I’ve studied Flamenco and Jazz, it is an altogether different idea of music. You cannot imagine it like Carnatic music. You have to think and play differently.

You have played with the great masters like Palghat Raghu, Umayalapuram Sivaraman, Karaikudi Mani Iyer…. Can you recall those experiences?

They have been moments of great awe, respect, fear and happiness. With Palghat Raghu I have played four concerts, Umayalapuram Sivaraman and Karaikudi Mani have encouraged me a lot. I have learnt a lot many things for them. Their sincerity and commitment even with their mastery is extraordinary: every concert is a first concert for them, they take nothing for granted. I am indeed blessed to have interacted and known these great masters closely.

The Carnatic concert has changed over time. There is a penchant for rhythm, and technical virtuosity has become central to a rendition. This in a way has changed the way music is presented, and has also made an impact on the percussionist.

First and foremost, in a traditional Carnatic concert, there is something called ‘pakkavadya dharma’. That is my duty and responsibility.

I may have learnt a lot, but that doesn’t mean I should exceed my brief. The trend as you say is rhythm centric, but not everyone is like that. There are plenty of musicians who are still serious about keeping a balance. But when we encounter occasions where we are expected to show skill, we take it as one of those concerts and move on. Everyone these days is worried about being out of the race.

Having said that, I don’t want to be just an accompanist. I want to play as a soloist.

Why did you set up the Udupa Foundation?

My father is the main reason for starting Udupa Foundation. He has Alzheimer’s and has been out of action. It is in a way my tribute to my father who loved the instrument so much and instilled the love in me. We do an annual Udupa music festival, and apart from that we go to hospitals, old age homes with our own sound systems and do charity concerts. This is our bit to keep them cheerful.

I want to take these concerts to schools and play for children.

It is been a journey of phenomenal success. What’s your road plan for the days to come?

I have been very busy, playing, travelling etc. I want to slow down, go back to learning. I want to go to study mode and get deeper into my pursuit of this art.