A little bit of Jazz ’n’ funk will leave you spoilt for choice

The Sxene

November 9, 3 pm onwards

The Neighborhood, Sahakar Nagar

Entry: ₹1,200 via Instamojo.com/RECK

As part of their second festival edition, event and artiste company RECK are hosting some of India’s cutting-edge, must-see artistes in Sahakar Nagar for a day-long celebration. The lineup includes electronic-jazz/funk trio DCF_Shapes, electronic music producer Chrms, rapper HanuMankind, singer-songwriter Ramya Pothuri, singer-guitarist and producer JBabe (who just released his debut record), jazz/hip-hop group T.ill Apes, dance-punk duo Killpop and hip-hop producer Doc.Awes. Prior to the performances, attendees can take part in the Beer Pong competition and Poi-Spinning workshop amongst multiple visual art displays. Bengaluru’s latest festival – which hosted its debut edition in November last year – looks like it is keen to get rebel in the face of continual issues in hosting live music in the city.

Vidya Vox

November 8, 7 pm onwards

Phoenix Market City, Whitefield

Entry: ₹499, via Insider.in

When American Indian vocalist, composer and YouTube star Vidya Iyer aka Vidya Vox released her new EP Mad Dreams in July this year, she did hint at an India tour coming up in the winter. The singer will now perform in Bengaluru as part of that tour, promoting her latest record that channels hip-hop energy, but also Indian soul and pop-meets-electronica blends. As someone who grew famous for mashups and covers of Indian film music songs and global chart-toppers, Iyer says she wanted to take a different approach with Mad Dreams. “I wanted to explore what it would be like if I used only production elements to convey that, while using mainly English lyrics,” she says.

MALFNKTION

November 8, 8 pm onwards

Foxtrot – House of Subculture, Koramangala

Entry: Free, via RSVP on Insider.in

On the back of releasing his latest full-length album Infinity Trail, producer Aditya Alamuru aka MALFNKTION will play a launch gig at Foxtrot in Koramangala. Performing across the country at big festival stages as well as clubs, MALFNKTION’s sound has grown distinctly recognizable since 2014, followed by the release of his EP Hindustani Rascal in 2015. It blended samples of Indian film songs and dialogues with hip-hop beats. Five years on, MALFNKTION has moved into a laidback, videogame soundtrack style on Infinity Trail that is influenced by the places he has been, specifically the Himalayan mountains and North East India. He will be joined by Shillong/Benglauru producer-DJ Kevin Lywait Pazzah aka K.ly and electronica producer Amlan.