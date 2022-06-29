The Manasi Prasad Ensemble debuts with a classical fusion concert at Bangalore International Centre

The five member band will perform on July 1 from 7:30 pm onwards

Manasi Prasad, a vocalist and the director of the Indian Music Experience museum in Bengaluru, is launching her band, The Manasi Prasad Ensemble, with a classical fusion concert at the Bangalore International Centre on July 1.

Manasi will be performing with Karthik Mani (drummer), Sharan Rao (keys), Shivling Rajapur (flautist), and Muthu (percussionist). Though she has worked with them separately on several occasions, this is the first time they will perform as a band.

“While we’re all strongly grounded in classical music, we’re also influenced by and worked across other genres. The idea was to bring together the essence of traditional music with contemporary elements, like jazz to give the listeners an enjoyable experience,” says Manasi.

Friday’s concert will feature eight compositions. “There will be a lot of improvisations – we will use konnakol (vocal percussion), we will have rhythm interludes between tabla and the drums in a kind of question and answer format. There will be stretches of music created on the spot.”

Though open to all, Manasi says the concert is especially for those who are inclined to like Indian classical music but are intimidated by it. “We wanted to create music that has the essence of the Indian classical genre but also appeals to people across age groups and cuts across genres.”

Between compositions, Manasi will be talking to the audience, explaining the compositions. “Though music is a language on its own, I believe people love when they understand a little bit more about the essence of each piece. Through this concert, they might realise all forms of music are ultimately interconnected – it’s something I strongly believe in.”

The Manasi Prasad Ensemble are not assembling for a one-off gig. They have a few shows lined up. Manasi hopes this is just the beginning of a long journey together.

